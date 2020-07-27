Fahad Bayo has joined Israel Premier League side Ashdod FC from Vipers SC.

The former Proline striker has signed a four-year contract that runs until 2024.

He leaves the reigning league champions just a year after he joined them from Zambia’s Buildcon FC.

During his time at Kitende, the forward scored 12 league goals that propelled the club to the title and also earned a national team place scoring in the 2-0 win over Malawi in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as in the Chan qualification for the 2020 tournament that has since been postponed due to COVID 19.

At Ashdod, he joins compatriot Timothy Awany who signed for the club last year from KCCA.

The club currently lies second on the relegation Round standings with 41 points in 33 games.