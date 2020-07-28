Live sport has returned to DStv and so is the world’s best basketball league – National Basketball Association (NBA).

With the scrimmages getting completed, fans across the continent are looking forward to the much-anticipated return of the NBA from the bio-bubble starting Friday, July 31.

DStv customers will be enjoying the world’s premier basketball league from the comfort of their living rooms after MutiChoice signing an exciting partnership with The Walt Disney Company Africa to have ESPN back.

Fans across the continent will enjoy the National Basketball Association (NBA) and other sports leagues National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) via the 24-hour channels, ESPN and ESPN2.

When does the NBA resume?

The NBA will restart of Thursday, July 30 in the United States but because of the time zones, it will be Friday, July 31 in some parts of Africa.

In the wee hours of Friday (03:00, CAT), LA Lakers renew their city rivalry with the LA Clippers and later on in the evening (20:30, CAT) Orlando Magic take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Where can I find ESPN?

DStv Channel 218

137 (Ghana)

337 (Uganda)

618 for Portuguese Markets

GOtv Channel 38

Where can I find ESPN2?

DStv channel 219

618 for Portuguese Markets

Who can watch ESPN?

DStv viewers who have the following packages: Premium Compact Plus Compact Family/Familia (Mozambique)

GOtv Max

Who can watch ESPN2?