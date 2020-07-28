In preparation for the 2020-21 season KCCA Football Club has executed its home work to perfection.

The club scouts and technical department has had such a busy time, just like the administrative wing with continuous behind the scenes planning.

A couple of players have thus been lured to the 13-time Uganda Premier League champions who will also represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Versatile player Andrew Samson Kigozi is among the early poaches the club identified and brought to Lugogo, pending official lapse of his employment contract at Police Football Club.

Last season, Kigozi featured prominently for Police and had several star performances, scoring five league goals and recording four assists.

Prior to joining Police, Kigozi was a player for Busiro, leading the county to their first ever finals appearance in the Masaza Cup where they fell to Bulemeezi 1-0 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Bar the industriousness and bravery, Kigozi is pacey with a direct approach towards the opposition on either wing, often preferring the left flank.

Kigozi is robust, fresh and full of energy. A player who is expected to give the opposition a torrid evening at office with great take-ons spiced by pace and trickery.

He is thus envisaged to provide manager Mike Hilary Mutebi with a wide variety of options to draw from as he and the other technical members plot on how to approach the domestic Uganda Premier League, Uganda Cup as well as the CAF Confederation Cup.

KCCA has already officially unveiled several players as Uganda Cranes international Denis Iguma, a utility player comfortable at all backline positions and holding midfield, striker Charles Lwanga as well as midfielders Ashraf Mugume and Italian Stefan Mazengo Loro.

Christened as the Kasasiro lads, KCCA is still in the market as confessed by the club chairman Martin Ssekajja when he was hosted on 88.8 CBS FM last week.

“We are still in the market as we look for the best players to play at the best club in the country,” Ssekajja remarked.

Other prospective new signings include two out of contract players Pius Obuya (Maroons) and striker Brian Aheebwa (Mbarara City).

The new football season is ear-marked to kick off in October 2020 should the Coronavirus situation have improved by then.