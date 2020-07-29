Defender Derrick Ngobi has extended his stay at Bright Stars Football Club by a year.

The dread-locked hard working center half became a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Since that time, he was approached by Sports Club Villa head coach Edwardo Kaziba for a possible transfer to the Jogoos.

However, the defender has decided to stay at Bright Stars.

“Bright Stars is on my heart. I made the decision to stay and serve my parent club at least for another season. Other opportunities will be reserved for the future,” he remarked.

Ngoobi, 24, was born and bred from Luweero, Wobulenzi, a rich footballing hub.

Before joining Bright Stars at the start of the 2017-18 season, Ngobi had featured at Bulemeezi Ssaza team, Kikyuusa and Luwero United.

Another Bright Stars defender Bernard Muwanga who had reportedly agreed terms with Kyetume is currently undecided and might stay at the club where he is a co-director.

Bright Stars is currently engaged in talks with a couple of other players as left back Samuel Ssekitto, Moses Okot, Juma Ssebadduka, Methodius Jungu, Augustine Kacancu,Henry Kiwanuka, Simon Tamale, team captain Sula Ssebunza as well as the right back duo of Andrew Kaggwa and Aggrey Kirya.

Lanky defender Enock Walusimbi will have his contract end in October 2020 and has since expressed the desire to seek for “greener pastures” at Express.