Sports Club Villa is in the pole position to take rock solid defender Derrick “Kingo” Ngoobi.

Now a free agent after the expiry of his employment contract at Bright Stars, Ngoobi has been approached by head coach Edwardo Kaziba and talks are so far promising.

The diligent 24 year old defender was born and bred from Luweero, Wobulenzi.

Derrick “Kingo” Ngoobi

Ngoobi had previously played at Bulemeezi Ssaza team, Kikyuusa and Luwero United before joining Bright Stars.

Bright Stars is currently fitted between a rock and a hard place since most of their players have had their contracts coming to a close.

Left back Samuel Ssekitto, Moses Okot, Juma Ssebadduka, Methodius Jungu, Augustine Kacancu,Henry Kiwanuka ,Simon Tamale, team captain Sula Ssebunza as well as the right back duo of Andrew Kaggwa and Aggrey Kirya all free agents now.

Defender Enock Walusimbi will have his contract end in October 2020.