Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has acted tough on the emphasis of youth football development and has upon this background de-registered all the existing football academies in the country.

By doing this, Decolas Kiiza Hantali, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (In charge of football), stresses that FUFA seeks their own style and philosophy right from the youth football structures.

Kiiza noted in circular No. 1110 that this revolutionalization is intended to help FUFA regain and surpass the previous heights with such strategic reforms.

sporting and business results are premeditated. In order to achieve our vision through our mission, development of the entire human resource behind the game cannot be emphasized enough. Player development is consequently very strategic and a core activity for the future. It is on this basis that FUFA decided to de-register all football academies and there is a requirement for all those institutions and individuals interested in operating football schools (academies) to apply to FUFA for the License. It is also going to be a requirement to participate and organise youth football competition to obtain a competition license from FUFA. FUFA takes this moment to release FUFA Football Academy Regulations 2020. FUFA Circular No. 1110

Everton Uganda U15 Boys celebrate winning the 2019 – 2020 Watoto Christmas Cup

The federation strongly emphasizes on the right player development and has to this effect come up with a detailed curriculum.

This curriculum will be a mandatory syllabus in the player development.

Implying that all duly registered football academies will be issued with licenses which will be classified in classes A to D, and will expire after two years.

The licenses will be graded according to the Academies’ Infrastructure, Governance, Administration (and personnel), Sporting and Finance.

Action between KJT (red) and Spartans during the Airtel Rising Stars U-17 final at Ssendi’s play ground in Kabowa , Kampala Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

FUFA Master player database

All the licensed academies will share with FUFA the data about their players which will be recorded in the FUFA master player database and each player issued with a unique number.

This will help to capture the proper bio data inclusive of the age for the players at the right time and also provide FUFA with records for player training compensation of all the academies the player went through from the age of 12 years as provided for in the FIFA and FUFA Regulations for the Status and Transfer of the Players. It is paramount and strategic that all professional clubs operate proper academies and engage in the FUFA Youth Competitions. It will not only provide quality players with the club culture inculcated in them but also a possible source of revenue to the clubs.With improved player identification and development conveyor belt oiled, it will be a matter of time for Ugandan football to achieve our vision thus; To become the number one football nation in Africa on and off the field. I call upon all the stakeholders to understand this licensing not as an inconvenience or repressive agenda but a tool of development towards producing quality footballers in some of the top most leagues in the world FUFA President, Moses Magogo

Big Talent Soccer School players pose for a group photo. They will also need to register afresh

The federation has therefore issued Registered Football Academy (FRFA) licensing regulations.

These are the rules governing licensing of football academies and authorization to organize Youth Football Competitions in Uganda.

The FRFA License shall mean the authorization and recognition by FUFA to engage in the training, developing and organizing football competitions comprising of young players from a minimum age of 6 years to 18 years.

Taggy Girls Team at the 2016 Sseninde Cup. Taggy Academy is among the hundreds of academies de-registered Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

How to apply for a FRFA License

In order to qualify for a FRFA License, one will be required to provide the Filled Application Form, Proof of Payment of Application Fee as set by FUFA, Current Membership Certificate from the UYFA, List of Players and their details as required in the relevant forms, List of Coaches, Teachers and managers and their details as required in the relevant forms, Names, Address and Signatures (Natural Persons)/Authorized Signatures (Legal Person(s) of the Owners of the Applicant and other Licensing requirements as required by these or other FUFA Rules.