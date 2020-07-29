Denis Rukundo has extended his stay at Police FC for at least the next two seasons.

The former Maroons right back signed a two-year contract with the Cops on Wednesday to continue his marriage with the club.

“I am glad to renew my acquaintances with this historic club,” said Rukundo who joined the team last year from Rwanda’s APR FC. “We had a tough season but we are looking forward to putting the team where it belongs.”

His coach Abdallah Mubiru who was also equally elated at keeping the right back at the club.

“It’s a pleasure to have acquired the services of Rukundo again. He is a good player with experience and personality. Its great having him on board.”

Rukundo joins midfielders Yusuf Ssozi and Johnson Odong who have also extended their time at the club.

Police have also added new faces in Eric Ssenjobe, Tom Ikara, Tonny Mawejje and Muhamood Hassan.

Last season, the Cops narrowly survived relegation as they ended campaign with 25 points from as many games at a time when the league was halted due to COVID19 pandemic.