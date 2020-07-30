The kick-off of the 2020/21 FUFA Big League is far from being thought of but Western Uganda region-based entity Nyamityobora Football Club is not letting anything to mere chance.

The Abanyakare have virtually beefed up every department prior to the October 2020 anticipated kick-off.

With the technical staff being led by the tried and tested Richard Makumbi, several players have been also lured on board.

Now, Nyamityobora’s latest acquisition is an experienced administrator in Sadam Mugaru as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mugaru penned an employment contract document for two years with the immediate task at hand to spur-head the club to promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

“I am humbled to serve football once again in my capacity as CEO at Nyamityobora Football Club. Work begins immediately with the planning process for the 2020/21 season,” Mugaru, a former CEO at Mbarara City remarked to Kawowo Sports.

Mugaru takes over the grueling CEO mantle from Eddy Kateregga Kayemba.

With the office of the CEO sorted, the onus now remains to fulfill the hitherto demanding FUFA club licensing procedure.

Under Makumbi, Nyamityobora has signed a couple of players as Mahad Rashid, Fauz Ismail Aliganyira, Mubarak Kakooza, Brian Nyabwina, and Juma Sabiti.

Should the Coronavirus pandemic situation stabilize, the FUFA Big League is ear-marked to kick off on 29th October 2020.