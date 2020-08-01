Estonia Premium Liiga: Tallinna JK Legion 0-3 Paide Linnameeskond

Paide Linnameeskond out-witted Tallinna JK Legion 3-0 in the Estonia Premium Liiga on Saturday, 1st August 2020.

Ugandan Edrisa Lubega scored twice and created the other in the one sided encounter.

Lubega who is christened as Torres netted the opening goal in the third minute.

He assisted Kristofer Piht as they stretchered the lead after 25 minutes.

Before half time, Lubega scored again, making it 3-0 by the half way break.

Paide Linnameeskond would have scored the fourth but Piht failed to convert a penalty seven minute after restart.

Lubega has now 8 goals in 14 matches and this was the second brace of the campaign following one last week against Levadia Tallinn.

Paide Linnameeskond moved third on the team log having amassed 27 points from 15 games played.

Lubega and the rest of the teammates will return to action with a home duel against Tallinna Kalev on Sunday 9th August 2020.