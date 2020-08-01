Nicholas Wadada has been shortlisted for the player of the year in the Tanzania Vodacom Premier league.

The right back who plays for Azam FC has had a relatively good season scoring once and assisting eight times in the campaign although his side finished third behind both Simba and Young Africans.

The initial list has 30 players but will be trimmed to 10 and later 3 before the Awards Night on August 7 in Dar es Salaam.

Other nominees include Ugandan born Rwanda international Meddie Kagere who scored 22 goals to help Simba win the title, Zambia’s midfield magician Clatous Chama who is also Simba’s player of the season Shomari Kapombe, Aishi Manula, Francis Kahata, John Bocco, Jonas Mkude, Luis Miquissone as well as Idd Nado and Obrey Chirwa among others.

Wadada joined Azam two years ago from Vipers and has since been a mainstay in the team.