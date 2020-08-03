One of the challenges that KCCA FC faced last season and perhaps the major reason why the failed to win the league last season was the lack of a reliable striker.

The departure of Patrick Kaddu left a gaping hole and Mike Mutebi was left to gamble on the available options.

Mike Mutyaba made his contribution but struggles with injuries, youngster Sadat Anaku was only playing his first full season and his season was also hampered by injuries.

Sam Ssenyonjo, a teenage striker who joined along the way showed glimpses of ability but only came midway the season while Nigerian forward John Odumwegu completely failed.

It is upon this basis that Mutebi has brought Aheebwa on board in a bid to challenge for the title next season.

The striker whose move from Mbarara City FC was confirmed on Sunday has promised to score goals at his new club and indicates he is ready for the challenge.

‘It is a pleasure for me to join a great club like KCCA FC. This is a team that challenges for title and has the best players in the country.’ He stated.

‘I’m a striker and my main role is to score goals. I will not promise a lot but the fans at KCCA FC should expect goals from me. It is definitely hard to walk straight into the team but I’ll have to work hard and win the trust of the coach.’

Aheebwa is the 6th signing for KCCA FC this season joining Ashraf Mugume, Charles Lwanga, Stefano Mazengo, Dennis Iguma and Bright Anukani.