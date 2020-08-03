Uganda Premier League side Bidco Uganda Limited Football Club (BUL FC) has completed the signing of forward Ambrose Kirya, Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.

Kirya who has been plying his trade with record champions SC Villa has agreed to join the Jinja based side on a one-year deal.

The versatile playmaker joined SC Villa in 2015 from JMC Hippos FC and has been the longest-serving player for the Jogoos in that period.

However, his contract at SC Villa expired last season and opted not to renew but rather seek for another option.

He was the top scorer for SC Villa with 8 goals.

Kirya becomes the third signing for BUL FC Ibrahim Mugulusi and Aggrey Madoi.

Madoi who was a teammate with Kirya at JMC Hippos joined BUL FC from Wakiso Giants FC.

On the other hand, Mugulusi who also played with Kirya at SC Villa was signed from rivals Busoga United FC.