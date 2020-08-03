One of the most difficult adjustments to make in sport is switching positions for the first time in a career. It takes time and dedication just to come to terms with it mentally before even the physical part of the adjustment.

Jamila Nansikombi experienced the adjustment first hand when she joined Moberly Area Community College last year.

Having been a guard prior to moving to the United States, the transition to a small forward was difficult for Nansikombi.

“First time when I got here it sucked, I felt bad about everything. It is hard to play a certain position for twelve years and you are given a month or two to adjust to a different new position that takes knowledge you have never tried to apply, so it sucked,” she said while appearing on Basketball 256 show Double Down.

“Everything was new, there was a lot on hand and feet that I had to do but didn’t want to. It was hard but worthy it,” added the 23-year-old.

Jamila Nansikombi Credit: Facebook | Moberly Lady Greyhounds

Zama, as she’s known in basketball circles, says the hard part is done and now it’s time to grow into the role having been encouraged by head coach Hana Haden.

“The coach told me; ‘Im not taking away what you know, but I’m adding to what you know’.

“I didn’t know how to do big man stuff, and I’m not saying I’m good now but I love the challenge because I’m done with the hardest part.

“If I’m to compare the basketball I’m playing now and what I played before I got here, it’s more structured now and structured for everyone,” she said.

Zama had a tough freshman season that was cut short by injury but scored a season-high against Three Rivers at the start of the year.