Sudan national team head coach Hubert Velud believes his knowledge of African Football will be vital to his side ahead of the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

After handling the Togo football team as well as a couple of clubs on the continent, Velud says his experience will help Sudan go a long way.

“I know African football very well, be it in the north, on the coast or sub-Saharan Africa,” he told FIFA.com.

“I took charge of several clubs in Algeria including Entente Sportive Setifienne, USM Alger and CS Constantine.

“I also had stints in Morocco and Tunisia where I managed Etoile du Sahel, as well as TP Mazembe and the Togolese national team.

“I believe my experience on the continent will help Sudan, despite the differences between coaching clubs and national teams.

“When we play the AFCON or World Cup qualifiers, we’ll face strong teams with vast experience. These will be very special games where knowledge of African football will come in handy.”

Sudan is in group I with Morocco, Guinea and Guinea-Bissao for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.