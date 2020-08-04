Sudan national team coach Hubert Velud has revealed the reason behind his success on the African continent.

The tactician says he first fell in love with his adopted continent – Africa before enjoying a great deal of success.

From leading Togo, to taking charge of several clubs in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, Velud says its that one simple secret that has taken him far.

“To coach in Africa, you need to love the continent first and foremost, and to adopt a flexible mindset,” Velud told FIFA.com.

“You also need to have a desire to explore and discover the countries where you work.

“Coaching in Africa has brought me a lot of success, especially in Algeria, which got my foot in the door before I went on to win the CAF Champions League with TP Mazembe.

“That title landed me lots of coaching offers, but all this came about because I love and appreciate Africa.”

Hubert Velud’s Coaching Career

Velud has coached Châlons-sur-Marne, Gap, Paris FC, Gazélec Ajaccio, Clermont, Cherbourg, Créteil, Toulon, Beauvais and TP Mazembe.

He also managed the Togo national football team from 2009 to 2010.