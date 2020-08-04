2020 Rotary Cancer Run: 30th August

From the confines of their respective homesteads, thousands of Ugandans living within the country boundaries and beyond will for the first time engage in an exciting virtual race on 30th August 2020.

This will be during the 9th edition of the annual Rotary Cancer Run that has become a normal routine on the socio-sporting calendar of many Ugandans since inception.

Over the years, this run has always necessitated public gatherings across the country with proceeds realized targeted towards the brave and courageous fight against cancer.

With the Coronavirus pandemic, coupled by the current ban against public gatherings and sporting events, the organizers of this run reasoned it otherwise; to have it run scientifically, in a virtual way.

“You can run at your own pace, from wherever you are. Post your images and short videos online,” Rosette Nabbumba Nayenga, the Rotary District Governor disclosed to the media at Hotel Africana in Kampala during the official launch of this 2020 run version.

Flanked by the former Governor Steven Mwanje and Centenary Bank Managing Director Fabian Kasi, Nabbumba in a special way called upon massive cooperation and participation in this year’s run.

She also lauded the gold sponsors of this run (Centenary Bank) who have forked Shs 100,000,000 towards the 2020 Rotary Cancer Run.

“Thank you so much for this contribution. What you have done is not easy for companies to do in this period. You have done this consistently every year. I want to assure you that Rotary is known for its good stewardship of resources. Be assured that these funds will be used for the exact purpose they are meant,” Nabbumba remarked.

Nabbumba also urged the populous continuous use of masks as well as adhering to fitness and nutrition programs.

Rotary District Governor Rosette Nabumba Nayenga

With the 2020 edition fast knocking on the doors come 30th August, at least Shs. 100M is assured from the main sponsors as confessed by Kasi.

“This year we shall contribute Shs. 100M. The Shs. 50M in cash and Shs. 50M worth of media. We have further made provisions for both customers and non-customers to remit their cancer run donations through our Cente-Mobile platform and over 4000 Cente Agents countrywide. We shall also be part of the other cancer awareness campaigns this year,” Fabian Kasi noted.

The money realized from other supportive companies, from sale of running vests (kits) and branded masks will still be channeled towards projects that help cancer patients.

Kasi hinted on the continued task to fight cancer amidst the Coronavirus scourage.

“With COVID-19 taking us by storm, we have seen lives perish, businesses fall and our lives changed forever. The effects we have seen from COVID have equally been affecting families for decades due to cancer. Thank you all for standing up to the fight against cancer and thank you Rotary for leading this particular program. It’s with great pleasure that I stand before you once again on the issue of fighting the cancer scourge. This is a discussion that will continue until we find a solution,” he added.

Some of the projects initiated from the previous cancer runs have witnessed the installation of the Linear Accelerator Machines in specific hospitals within Kampala.

At least Shs 600M is targeted for the 2020 Rotary Virtual Cancer Run from the sale of branded masks and running kits.

Donate any amount of money directly to the cancer run account: 3100023145 or deposit to your nearest Centenary Bank agent or branch Rotary Cancer Run statement

The kits and masks officially hit the market on Monday, 10th August 2020 at various game stores, capital shoppers supermarkets and centenary bank branches.

Meanwhile, Maad Advertising Company (MAAD Mc CAAN) has contributed Shs 20,000,000, officially handed over by Patience Aguti and George Wasswa at Hotel Africana, the account manager and finance director respectively.