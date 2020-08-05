Ibrahim Magaandazi, 20, is an intelligent footballer comfortable at the backline positions and can be deployed as a holding midfielder.

Magaandazi is currently licensed at Uganda Premier League outfit Mbarara City Football Club.

He joined Mbarara City last season after agreeing terms with the club management and has always worked hard to play every match.

I keep working hard every day because I am focused and determined to improve on the grey aspects of my game. I want to become a better player than I was yesterday, definitely coming with more playing time Ibrahim Magaandazi

Christened as Maga, the diminutive player compensates his pint sized structure with vast footballing skills.

Ibrahim Magaandazi in action at Synergy Football Club

Magaandazi was born on 3rd March 2000 to Ramadhan Matovu and Jane Ayebazibwe Jane in Masaka.

He kick-started his footballing journey at Express Junior Academy in Masaka.

I owe my firm foundation at Express Junior Academy in Masaka City. Here, the football basics as ball control, passing, on and off the ball movements, heading, dribbling, turning, positioning and shooting were taught to us. Magaandazi recounts

He then shifted base to Synergy Football Club, a rich football hub based in Masaka City.

After a promising time at Synergy where he featured in Buganda Regional League and FUFA Big League, Mbarara City came knocking on the doors, a deal fueled by Synergy director Brian Ssenyondo.

Ssenyondo believes Magaandazi has improved for the better as a player in all aspects of the game.

“Magaandazi is very solid. He is a good player in air and comfortable with the ball on his feet. He is a utility player who plays all the back four and all numbers in the midfield. Besides, he is young and focused,” Ssenyondo disclosed to Kawowo Sports about Magaandazi’s abilities.

Magaandazi’s education witnessed him study at Good Foundation Primary School (P1-P4 classes) before he joined Nyendo Modern for P5 where he sat the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

For secondary school, he studied at Centenary High School in Masaka for S1 and S2 classes.

In senior three, he shifted to German International School in Entebbe from where he finished his Ordinary Level Examinations.

“Magaandazi is a good and obedient player who loved to train as well as follow instructions,” Ronald Mutegesi, his coach at German International School confesses.

Ibrahim Magaandazi is a ball playing midfielder-cum-defender

For the Advanced Level education, he returned to his birth place in Masaka as he was enrolled at Masaka Secondary School, hitherto tagged Aga Khan.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, the head coach at Masaka SSS back then, rates Magaandazi’s versatility.

“For the ability to play in both midfield and defence with excellent footballing skills, Magaandazi stood out. His game reading is top notch with good ball distribution,” Mugerwa speaks of Magaandazi.

He admires Mbarara City captain Hilary Mukundane, Uganda Cranes center half Murushid Jjuuko, Rickman (Savedalens IF), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona) as well as Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavad.

Detailed Profile: