Simon Peter Njuba has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Vipers Sports Club on a three-year tenure.

Njuba emerged as the favourite choice from the 85 candidates who applied for the job including former Express CEO Hamza Jjunju and two previous URA FC CEO’s Edward Kulubya and Ivan Kakembo.

The Vipers CEO job was advertised to get a permenant replacement for Peter Lwanga who was shown the exit door alongside coaches Edward Golola and Richard Wasswa.

After a close scrutiny of all the applications, a final three man shortlist that had Njuba, Jjunju and Kulubya was generated.

The vetting team comprised of experienced personalities as seasoned lawyer Alex Luganda and Vincent Sajjabbi.

Njuba had served in the same post in 2016 and has been the acting CEO since the axing of Lwanga.

Besides football chores and expertise where he is a Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) certified Transfer Matching System manager, he holds a Football Management and Administration Certificate (FAMACO).

Njuba is also a teacher of Information and Technology (ITC) at St.Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende with a Bachelor of Science in Education Degree from Makerere University and other IT qualifications.

I have some good experience in football. I have also dealt with the federation before so it will not be hard for me to manage this job. I will make sure I fulfill the obligations of the club. I am very humbled to work with champions and I am coming with a champion’s mentality. I also know the job comes with pressure to deliver but I am prepared for the task at hand to ensure Vipers stay at the top; both sporting and management wise Simon Peter Njuba, Vipers CEO

Simon Peter Njuba, the Chief Executive Officer at Vipers Sports Club

Other top flight clubs that have confirmed CEO’s before the 2020-21 season include; Express FC, Police and Busoga United.

Isaac Mwesigwa took over the mantle at Express from Hamza Junju.

Fahad Lumu replaced Francis Kidega at Police whilst Andrew Ndyabahika replaced the void left by Hassan Takoowa.

The CEO runs the daily show of the club’s affairs.

Profile:

Full Name: Simon Peter Njuba

Simon Peter Njuba Date of Birth: December 6, 1988

Education:

Primary: Mugwanya Preparatory School,Kabojja

Mugwanya Preparatory School,Kabojja O-Level: Namilyango College

Namilyango College A-Level: St.Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende

St.Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende Makerere University: Bachelor of Science With Education

Bachelor of Science With Education Makerere University: Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Makerere University: Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP)

Work:

10 years teaching experience at St. Mary’s Kitende.

Seven years FIFA Certified TMS/DTMS Manager at Vipers

Seven years member of Vipers Sports Club Secretariat

Other Professional roles: