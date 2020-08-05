In just a month, The Lion Sports Academy Ntungamo has ushered on board a second sponsorship partner, further justifying their promising organic growth.

Kyosha Electronics follows the earlier arrival of Sap General Hardware.

The new partners were accorded a three-year deal worth Shs 6M.

The Lion Sports Academy will now pocket Shs 12M from all the two partners, coming three months after the academy’s second anniversary.

Alex Bweteere (middle) shows off the branded jersey during the unveiling ceremony in Ntungamo

Kyosha Electronics’ director Alex Bweteere acknowledged the The Lion Sports Academy’s enthusiasm and keen love to see the game grow.

Bweteere vowed to maintain supporting the academy if they adhere to professionalism.

I promise to support the Lions Sports Academy Ntungamo to the level they want to reach if they are straight forward and acting professional. When a businessman supports you with funds, you need to try hard to see he is happy and the business continues running but I trust this academy for it’s milestone so far taken. Alex Bweteere

Ronald Alonso Niwasiima, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lion Sports Academy Ntungamo, termed the achievement as work in progress as they work towards attaining professionalism.

Football is no longer for leisure and pleasure. If you see how FUFA is structuring it’s programs to develop the game, you realize you need to start now restructuring yourself to keep the pace with the federation and professional level they need us to be. Ronald Alonso Niwasiima

The excitement as Lion Sports Academy Ntungamo officially unveiled their second partner as sponsor

Alonso has supported the Federation’s efforts and plans of developing football from the grassroots with the new process of registration for all academies across the country.

The Lion Sports Academy Ntungamo is one of the few academies in Uganda with a sound funcational Executive committee.

Only a week ago, the academy’s annual congress approved the budget of Shs 30M for the 2020-21 season.

This academy also has three clusters of fans with the premium class who pay Shs 100,000 as subscription per annum.

The Gold fans pay Shs 50,000 whilst the Silver (ordinary) fans only subscribe to be part of this academy.