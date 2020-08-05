Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira has returned to full training after recovering from an injury.

Azira missed Chicago Fire’s trip to Florida for the MLS is Back Tournament after picking up an eye injury in the club’s final training session.

The 32-year-old had to quarantine for 10 days away from the rest of the team before getting cleared with defender and colleague Johan Kappelhof.

“Micheal Azira is in full team training,” Fire head coach Raphael Wicky told SB Nation.

Look who's back pic.twitter.com/W5GPr3zMnE — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) August 4, 2020

The Fire are likely to return to the fray soon. The MLS however is yet to announce final plans for a restart of the 2020 regular season.