The return of sports, football in particular, in Uganda seems far from reality with the continuous number of Coronavirus related deaths being reported of late.

But, there is a ray of hope that at least there is light at the end of the tunnel after close to five months in darkness.

There are deliberate efforts being taken by the National Council of Sports (NCS) to engage the respective sports federations and associations by showing their respective plans on how to handle the pandemic.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), like the other 51 federations continuously remained with behind the scenes planning of about the possible return of active sports.

In particular, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) that rhyme with guidelines laid by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health were formulated.

A series of meetings have since been held between the NCS officials and the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Now, the State Minister for Sports Dennis Hamson Obua led a two man FUFA delegation that composed of the FUFA President Moses Magogo as well as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of football in a special meeting with the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

This meeting was held at the office of the Prime Minister in Kampala on Wednesday, 5th August 2020.

Although the nitty gritty from this meeting remain scanty at large, there is hope that the possible safe return of football and other sports disciplines was discussed at large.

For a start, suggestions as group training sessions for the grueling pre-season epoch, continuous hand-washing, wearing of masks and testing of people as well as playing matches under closed door arrangements are eminently being fronted.

On 17th March 2020, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a ban on public gatherings as one of the mitigation tools to tame the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sports was among the activities that were paused along massive weddings, public markets, churches and mosques and initially public transport that has since returned with restrictions.

As of Thursday, August 6, 2020, the Coronavirus rate in Uganda stood at 1203 total cases with 1102 recoveries and sadly 5 deaths.

In the whole world, there are 18,978,366 total cases with the recoveries standing at 12,168,522 recoveries and the death toll standing at 711,241.