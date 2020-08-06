The 2019-20 Somalia Premier League has successfully climaxed with Mogadishu City Club (MCC) being declared as champions.

Mogadishu City Club ended the season with 36 points from 18 matches in a season interrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic that had earlier forced a break.

MCC’s triumph came on the final day of the season, rallying from two goals down to force a 3 all draw with Gaadiidka at the Garoonka Eng. Yariisow stadium.

Despite taking the lead through Elex Don Christ Grah as early as the 7th minute, MCC found themselves down 3-1 coming to the 90th minute mark.

Elijah Emereonye had earlier brought the game level with a strike two minutes to the half time break.

Mogadishu City Club (Blue) in against Gaadiidka (Credit: MCC Media)

Gaadidka then the lead through Ugandan Stephen Ategeka, six minutes unto restart of the final stanza.

The lead was further stretched in the 55th minute through Ismail Hussein.

With victory destined for Gaadidka, it was a complete turn around and drama in the five minutes of added time.

Faysal Xaashi scored the first in the 92nd minute and there was relief mixed with jubliations as Adan Abdkadir Enow headed home the equalizer a minute later following a quick counter-attack to spark wild celebrations.

Mogadishu City Club players applaud their fans after scoring (Credit: MCC Media)

With a point secured, Mogadishu City Council ended the season with 36 points, one better of second placed Dekedaha.

Horseed was third with 34 points, with two goals shot of Elman.

Heegan ended fifth with 33 points. The duo of Gaadiidka and Midnimo finished with 22 points apiece to end 6th and 7th respectively.

Midnimo is home to Ugandan left footed attacker Ivan Lubaale.

Mohamed Mestiri Lamjed, Head coach Mogadishu City Club (Credit: MCC Media)

We thank Allah who made us able to make an amazing return, and we took a very important problem for us. We also thank the club players who made a lot of efforts, the club administration who stood with us with our valuable supporters yesterday differently as before. After that, I want to apologize to all the people who were in the field and those who were going to the game between MCC and Transport. I am very sorry that one of the players of the vehicle club has violated me personally, insulting my mother who recently died which was sad and it was not any of the football to treat a teacher or even players because the football is Respect what happened to me yesterday I am very sorry because I still felt the pain of my mother’s death. I also thank the club administration who showed me stand with support for me and emotional with the problem that was taken to my sweet mother. We are always ready to play for success, success and success. The important thing is respect. The ball is respect, no insults and war. Mohamed Mestiri Lamjed, Head coach Mogadishu City Club (MCC)

Mogadishu City Club will represent Somalia at next season’s CAF Champions League.