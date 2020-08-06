Simon Peter Njuba will serve as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vipers Sports Club for the next two years.

This followed a close contest from 85 other applicants as the job was publicly advertised over a month ago.

After close scrutiny of all the applicants, Njuba was deemed as the most suitable person for the post that embeds the daily running of the club duties.

For starters, Njuba has been serving in the same position on interim basis following the sacking of Peter Lwanga at the start of 2020.

Simon Peter Njuba during the official unveiling ceremony at St Mary’s SS Kitende (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

The new CEO emerged as the best candidate on the vetting committee that comprised of the club legal manager Alex Luganda and Professor Vincent Sajjabi among others.

Njuba studied at Namilyango College, completing at the St Mary’s SS Kitende before graduating at Makerere University with a Bachelor of Science in Education Degree.

He enrolled for a number of other courses in Information Technology, Football Administration and Management Certificate (FAMACO) and trained in the FIFA Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS).

FIFA’s Anabel Belzunce supervises Simon Peter Njuba during the domestic transfer matching system workshop in Kampala

Vipers had envisaged his purpose and value for the club as he was often involved in a number of domestic refresher courses organized by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

On a personal level, I happened to have attended the same class for the FIFA DTMS at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi, witnessing how brilliant he is.

As an Information Technology (IT) teacher at St Mary’s SS Kitende and a former student at the same institution, Njuba built a rapport with the first management that has Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa.

He has already acknowledged the pressure and expectations that come with such a job at one of the leading clubs in the country.

“I also know the job comes with pressure to deliver but I am prepared for the task at hand to ensure Vipers stay at the top; both sporting and management wise. I have some good experience in football. I have also dealt with the federation before so it will not be hard for me to manage this job. I will make sure I fulfill the obligations of the club. I am very humbled to work with champions and I am coming with a champion’s mentality.” Njuba told the club website.

He remained a trusted person and steadily was involved in the management of Vipers Sports Club.

Njuba will therefore provide that firm bridge between the administration, technical and players with the Federation of Uganda Football Associations.

Profile:

Full Name: Simon Peter Njuba

Simon Peter Njuba Date of Birth: December 6, 1988

Education:

Primary: Mugwanya Preparatory School,Kabojja

Mugwanya Preparatory School,Kabojja O-Level: Namilyango College

Namilyango College A-Level: St.Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende

St.Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende Makerere University: Bachelor of Science With Education

Bachelor of Science With Education Makerere University: Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Makerere University: Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP)

Work:

10 years teaching experience at St. Mary’s Kitende.

Seven years FIFA Certified TMS/DTMS Manager at Vipers

Seven years member of Vipers Sports Club Secretariat

Other Professional roles: