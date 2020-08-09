Zambia Super League 2020 (Round 27)

Forest Rangers 0-0 Zanaco

Nkana Football Club is the champion of the 2019-20 Zambia Super League.

A goalless stalemate between Forest Rangers and Zanaco at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday handled Nkana the trophy on a ‘silver platter‘.

The result meant that Nkana wins the title on a super goal difference ahead of Zanaco since both clubs are on 50 points.

In the final game of the season, a reinstated game on orders of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) witnessed no goals recorded on the evening as Nkana players and fans celebrated in the terraces.

The game proper had limited goal-scoring moments as also witnessed by Chipolopolo Stars head coach Milutin Sredjovic.

Zanaco posed the early provocations moments after kick-off.

Roger Kola had a free header flying over Mathias Kigonya in Forest Rangers’ goal posts inside the opening two minutes.

Forest Rangers reacted swiftly with a quick counter-attack that witnessed Ghanaian born striker Adams Zikiri fire a powerful left-footed shot stopped by the Zanaco goalkeeper.

Kola shot across of goal from an acute angle after a well chested ball on 9 minutes.

It was Forest Rangers with a chance of their own, their team captain Lawrence shooting wide from 20 yards.

On 20 minutes, referee Mwemba cautioned Forest Rangers’ striker Lameck Silwaba for an easy fall into the goal area in a bid to win a penalty.

Two minutes to the half-hour mark, Shadrack Malambo fired over from an acute angle following a blocked free-kick.

Webster Muzaza recovered swiftly from a back knock to soldier on as the first half winded goal-less.

Forest Rangers returned for the second and final stanza an energized entity.

Laurent Muma got cautioned for tripping down Zanaco’s Sinkala on 50 minutes.

Zikuri hit the side netting in the 58th minute after fancy footwork from Silwaba.

Zanaco’s Kola got cautioned with 9 minutes left on the clock as the breakthrough moment from either side failed.

Despite the push on by Forest Rangers in the closing five minutes, there was no success story and goal-less the game ended.

Nkana players in the terraces celebrated upon winning the 13th league title.

Baptized Kalampa, Nkana won the league title in 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1999, 2001, 2013 and now 2019-2020.

Both Nkana and Forest Rangers will represent Zambia at the CAF Champions League.

Nkana, founded in 1935 is home to Uganda Cranes defender Shafik Bakaki.

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy, Mufulira Wanderers, and Nakambala Leopards are all already relegated.

The Football Association of Zambia elected to end the season early by the 27th round because the various clubs flouted the COVID-19 regulations.