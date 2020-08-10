The pre-season epoch is that period that every football club optimally utilizes to rebuild ahead of the forthcoming grueling period.

Prior to the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League, six-time Uganda Premier League champions Express Football Club are also back to the famous drawing board.

The Red Eagles first secured head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa who was accorded a three-year contract, a new CEO Isaac Mwesigwa and a communications manager Peter Tabu.

Bbosa and the management confirmed the release of several players, totaling to 18.

Now, the club has looked around the market and poached very well to beef up all the departments with crucial additions of players who are technically gifted.

Abel Eturude Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The players in the box are; goalkeepers Chrispus Kusiima and Denis Otim, Michael Abel Eturude, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Isa Lumu, Baker Sakali, Arthur Kiggundu, Richard Bbosa, Dennis Mubuya, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Enoch Walusimbi and Uganda Cranes experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko.

Although Lwesibawa had reportedly handed over his passport to BUL and signed a pre-contract, Express is willing to fight over for the player.

Godfrey Lwesibawa in action against Bright Stars during the latter’s SC Villa days Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The nitty gritty of Jjuuko’s transfer remain scanty since the player already had a valid and running contract with Moroccoan side Wydad Casablanca.

Murushid Jjuuko in action during the game against DR Congo

Perhaps, all the aforementioned players are subject to further scrutiny with medical examination before the final contracts will be handed and officially unveiled to the public.

Good enough, all these players are ambitious and focused, ready to fight for the treasured Express badge at all times with diligence under all working conditions.

The Express faithful now believes that this is the right squad assembled to compete favourably with the big boys KCCA, Vipers, SC Villa and URA for silverware.

Last season, the Red Eagles finished in 9th position with 31 points from 25 matches as the league was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new football season will tentatively kick off on 19th October.