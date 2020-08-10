UEFA Europa League (Qualification Round): Thursday, 27th August 2020

Futbolo klubas Žalgiris (Lithuania) Vs Paide Linnameeskond (Estonia) – LFF Stadium

Uganda Cranes striker Edrisa Lubega will make his long awaited debut in the UEFA Europa League.

Lubega’s Paide Linnameeskond shall battle Estonian opposition Futbolo klubas Žalgiris at the 5067 seater LFF Stadium in Lithuania.

This fixture was one of the numerous confirmed during the draw which took place on Monday, 10th August at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Paide Linnameeskond was among the 3 clubs unseeded in group 1 with a total of 94 clubs drawn.

The UEFA administration formed 13 groups of six teams and two groups of eight teams for the draw to avoid clubs without an approved stadium being drawn against each other, in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee.

Sides from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

This season, all qualifying ties will be single-leg matches behind closed doors.

Ties take place on 27 August, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required. Winners advance to the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round.

Full Draw

Maribor (SVN) vs Coleraine (NIR)/La Fiorita (SMR)

Riteriai (LTU) vs Derry City (IRL)

Zrinjski (BIH) vs Differdange (LUX)

Rosenborg (NOR) vs Breidablik (ISL)

Hammarby (Sweden) vs Puskás Akadémia (Hungary)

Ventspils (LVA) vs Dinamo-Auto Tiraspol (MDA)

AGF Aarhus (Denmark) vs Honka Espoo (Finnland)

The New Saints (Wales) vs Žilina (SVK)

Neftçi (AZE) vs Shkupi (MKD)

Nõmme Kalju (EST) vs Mura (SVN)

Apollon Limassol (CYP) vs Saburtalo (GEO)

Partizan (SRB) vs RFS (LVA)

FCSB (ROU) vs Shirak (ARM)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) vs Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL)

Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) vs Paide Linnameeskond (EST)

Valletta (MLT) vs Bala Town (WAL)

Aberdeen (SCO) vs NSÍ Runavík (FRO)/Barry Town United (WAL)

Malmö (SWE) vs Cracovia Kraków (POL)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR) vs Sfintul Gheorghe Suruceni (MDA)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs Ilves Tampere (FIN)

Vaduz (LIE) vs Hibernians (MLT)

Keşla (AZE) vs Laçi (ALB)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) vs Željezničar (BIH)

Lech Poznań (POL) vs Valmiera (LVA)

Progrès Niederkorn (LUX) vs Engordany (AND)/Zeta (MNE)

St Joseph’s (GIB)/B36 Tórshavn (FRO) vs Levadia Tallinn (EST)

Budapest Honvéd (HUN) vs Inter Turku (FIN)

Lincoln Red Imps (GIB)/Prishtina (KOS) vs Union Titus Petange (LUX)

Motherwell (SCO) vs Glentoran (NIR)/HB Tórshavn (FRO)

Kukës (ALB) vs Slavia Sofia (BUL)

Dinamo Minsk (BLR) vs Piast Gliwice (POL)

Hafnarfjördur (ISL) vs Dunajská Streda (SVK)

Servette (SUI)vs Ružomberok (SVK)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) vs Dinamo Batumi (GEO)

Fehérvár (HUN) vs Bohemian (IRL)

Alashkert (ARM) vs Renova (MKD)

Ordabasy Shymkent (KAZ) vs Botoşani (ROU)

CSKA-Sofia (BUL) vs Sirens (MLT)