The fans came pushing the SC Villa bus singing; Baabo bazze… Eh… Baabo bazze… Leero Ex ekola omulambo… Villa moto… Moto, moto… Moto saana

Ayu Mbo scored early in the first half to give Express the lead. Villa leveled at the stroke of

half time through Fred Makoha who finished a well-worked move that started with Edger Watson in the middle of the park.

Watson won the ball from around the centre circle and played a long ball to the right to find Livingston Mbabazi.

Mbabazi, who had lost his marker, entered the area and played a low ball right on the money beating Express goalie Isa Bin Mungu and the onrushing Makoha slid to force the ball in with the studs of his boot.

In the second half, the hosts dominated territory and another goal was imminent.

Later, James Odoch’s scorcher couldn’t be kept out by Villa custodian and captain Livingston Kyobe. The ball ricocheted off the cross-bar and bounced off the ground before Zazak Lingaya headed it in with Kyobe going on the ground in the process. When Kyobe fell on the ground, he acted like he was writhing in pain and never got up. Only trying to make the referees notice and call for medical attention.

The referee Muleyi pointed to the centre and the Express fans went bonkers but within the blink of an eye, he ruled the goal out. SC Villa fans cheered with relief and immediately, stones started flying from the Express fans towards Villa fans.

Riot police intervened with tear gas and everyone started running for their life. Within a few minutes, almost all sheets had been kicked off the Wankulukuku Stadium fencing.

A stone from Express fans on the left side of the pavilion (the side of the main gate) hit Villa coach David Otti on the head and I remember Villa substitute goalkeeper Ibrahim Mugisha and the team doctor wiping blood out of the old man’s grey hair with a towel.

The game was aborted and the two sides shared the spoils. The second round at Nakivubo ended 0-0, though Villa had a lot of territorial dominance in that fixture.

Team Line-Ups

Express XI: I. Bin Mungu, G. Ssemwogerere, R. Kirumira, P. Ntege, S. Tenywa, J. Odoch, J. Mutyaba, W. Kyambadde, Ayu Mbo, F. Tamale, K. Kisala

SC Villa XI: L. Kyobe, A. Lule, D. Sserwadda, S. Ssemwogerere, P. Obwiny, I. Kirya, L. Mbabazi, E. Watson, F. Makoha, G. Kalule, P. Mutakabala