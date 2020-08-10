The most capped Uganda Cranes player Godfrey Walusimbi is poised for a return to the Uganda Premier League, Kawowo Sports reliably reports.

Nicknamed Jajja Walu, Walusimbi is in advanced talks with management of Police Football Club.

The development comes after the expiry of his employment contract at Albanian outfit Vilaznia.

Capped 105 times for Uganda Cranes, Walusimbi officially announced his retirement from the national team service in 2019.

His long awaited return to the Uganda Premier League will come along with terminal benefits to the youngsters as he is expected to play a leader’s role to budding crop of players.

Naturally a left back, Walusimbi is also comfortable as a left attacker with good ball distribution and excellent crosses.

Walusimbi kick-started his career at SC Villa in 2006 where he spent four seasons playing 92 matches and netted 22 goals.

He then crossed over to Bunamwaya (now Vipers) in 2010, featured in 34 matches and scored five goals.

Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi

Jajja Walu had a brief semi-professional stint in Democratic Republic of Congo at CS Don Bosco during the 2013 season.

In the same year, he left Congo unceremoniously and played briefly at Sports Club Villa before he departed for Kenya’s Gor Mahia the following year.

At Gor Mahia, Walusimbi built a cult status winning four titles in the four seasons spent there, scoring 6 goals in 59 games.

He then landed a dream move to South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs, featuring in only 10 matches before signing for Albanian top tier side Vilaznia.

For the national team, Walusimbi served with diligence, taking over the mantle from Nestroy Kizito at left back.

Over a period of 10 years, he played at 2 Africa Cup of Nations championships in 2017 (Gabon) and 2019 (Egypt), won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

In total, he amassed an amazing 105 caps for Uganda Cranes.

Just in case, the move to Police is finalized, he will join another experienced player in midfielder Tonny Mawejje.

The 2005 Uganda Premier League champions have also lured on board goalkeepers Tom Ikara and Sammon Oloka, winger Muwadda Mawejje among others.

Godfrey Walusimbi fact file:

Club Football:

2006–2010: SC Villa – 92 caps (22 goals)

2010–2013: Bunamwaya SC (Vipers) – 34 Matches (5 goals)

2013: CS Don Bosco (DR Congo) – 12 Matches (1 goal)

2013: SC Villa – 16 Matches (2 goals)

2014–2018: Gor Mahia (Kenya) – 59 Matches (6 goals)

2018–2019: Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) -10 Matches

2019–2010: Vllaznia (Albania) – 5 Matches

National Team: