Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) recently released the detailed list of owners of the first and second division clubs.

For the record, there are four types of club ownership and each club aligns its ownership by choosing one of the four models.

These models include; Institutional, privately owned, community-based and hybrid clubs.

Institutional Clubs

The Institutional clubs are 100 percent owned by a government institution that is created by an act of Parliament or a Government parastatal.

This model is principally set up as a Public Relations and or Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) tool for the institution.

These clubs are Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Police and BUL.

Private Clubs

Private clubs are owned by a shareholding of natural and/or legal persons.

This model is principally set up for football business purposes. Such clubs include Mbarara City, Bright Stars, Vipers, Wakiso Giants, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA), and Onduparaka.

Mbarara City is 100% owned by the Western region youth member of parliament Mwine Mpaka Rwamirama.

Vipers is owned by three individuals; Lawrence Mulindwa (90%), Tadeus KItandwe (5%), and Haruna Kyobe (5%).

Bright Stars majority shareholder Soltilo (U) Limited has 70%. Others are Ronald Mutebi (19%), Ahmed Hussein (6%), Joseph Mubiru (3%) and Tadec Miiro (2%).

Wakiso Giants is owned by Hassan Lule (80%) and the remaining fraction belongs to Ahmed Mbabi.

MYDA is owned by five people; Andrew Matovu (55%), Abdulahi Mohamadi (30%), Baker Musaazi (5%), Elisha Madanda (5%) and Catherine Nabweteme (5%).

Community Clubs

Community clubs are owned by a membership of more than 100 or so fans.

This model is setup for sport but proven most suitable for posterity and sports business.

The current community clubs in Uganda are; Express FC (owned by Express Sports Club Limited), SC Villa (owned by Sports Club Villa Limited).

Hybrid Model

Hybrid model clubs normally a compromise position of various inherited ownership, challenging to find suiting governance model practices.

There are two hybrid clubs in Uganda; Kyetume and Busoga United.

Kyetume has elements of private and Institution. Reuben Mubiru Kaggwa Kimera has the majority shares (60%), Hogi Nsubuga (21%), Kyetume CBHC Programme (15%), Henry Titus Kayondo (3%) and a one David S. Kikabi with 1%.

Busoga United’s majority share-holder is Dinah Hope Nyago with 51% shares. The Jinja Secondary School board comes second with 35%.

Busoga Kingdom, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, Fredrick Gume Ngobi, Godfrey Bwire Osodo, Daniel Oketch, Robert Adotu and Samuel Mugabi all have 2% each.

FUFA Big League:

For the second division, only 9 clubs are owned 100 percent.

Kansai Plascon is owned 100 percent by Santosh Gumte, Ndejje University, Nyamityobora (owned 100% by Nyamityobora FC Limited), Light SS (Samuel Ediau – 100%), Maroons (Uganda Prisons Service – 100%), Proline (Mujib Kasule -100%), Water (Water FC Limited – 100%), Kiboga Young (Wycliffe Mwambu – 100%).

Meanwhile, Mbale based Kataka is owned by five individuals; Latifu Mafuko (75), Nassur Nandala (10). Raufu Mafuko, Ismail Maluta, and Aziz Nambobi all have 5 percent shares each.

Arua’s Doves All Stars is owned by three people with Challa Siva Koti having 90%, Benjamin Musoke, and Francis Awiti have 6% and 4% respectively.

New Villa from Kasese is owned 70% by Junior Kangave while Kimuli Sisters and Brothers have 20% and Faridah Kahunde has 10%.

Kitara Football Club has 10 different owners; Denis Musinguzi (15), Joshua Atugonza (15).

Seven others have 8% shares each; Gilbert Nyaika, Francis Mugerwa, Brian Kaboyo, Andrew Kirungi, Pius Wakabi, Jude Kalisa, and Godfrey Bamwenda while Emmanuel Nsabimana owns 6%.

Like Kitara, Kabale based Kigezi Homeboyz has 10 different owners, each having been apportioned 10%.

These are; Davis Muhangi, Joseph Jabs Mubiru, Joshua Rukundo, Spencer Sabiiti, Albert Musoke, Chris Niwandinda, Eliab Naturinda, Alex Ario, Pedson Twesigomwe and Patrick Kiconco.

Katwe United is owned 80% by Hon. Allan Ssewanyana, Louis Ssenkungu has 8%, Deogratius Luyimbazi (2), Ali Ssemakadde (2), Swaibu Kabuye (2), Abdul Birimuye (2), Muhammad Mutyaba (2) and Bonny Ssekidde (2).

Masindi based Dove is owned 90% by Julius Mugisa and the remaining 10 taken by Stephen Tinkamanyire.

For Bukedea Town Council, Bernard Patrick Ogwel takes 60%, Agnes Mugena (35%) and Cornecius has 5%.

Tooro United FC’s Smart Obediah has 51%, Spelito Ssesanga with 49%.

Saviors has Johnson Adupa Orec (60%) and Esther Achola (40%).

West Nile based Paidha Black Angels has 12 different owners. The duo of John Pascal Wapokra and Emmanuel Kermit has 20 percent shares apiece. Minister Simon Djanga and Aggrey Odong own 10% shares each.

Rasul Oryem, Grace Kwiowink, Gabriel Okumu, Dick Olum, Anyoli Matuya, John Orwiny, Isaiah Mave, and Mary Ogda have 5% shares each.

The information was submitted by the clubs as a tool for club licensing.