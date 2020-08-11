

Uganda Premier League outfit Bright Stars FC has finally made the decision on who will be their coach next season.

Like Kawowo Sports reliably reported yesterday that the team’s top management was supposed to have a meeting on Tuesday (Today) to make a final decision, it actually took place in the morning at Lugogo House.

The five candidates that made it to the shortlist were interviewed and a reliable source intimated to this website that a final decision has been made.

Mbowa, a CAF B certified coach who has previously worked with Proline FC is likely to be named the new coach.

Whereas Kefa Kisala looked like he was the front-runner to take the job, there has been a twist of events and now Mbowa is the person to take charge.

The other coaches who had applied for the same job include Hussein Mbalangu, Joseph Kiwanuka, and Sadiq Ssempigi.

The position of head coach at Bright Stars FC fell vacant after Paul Kiwanuka moved to Champions Vipers SC to serve as assistant to Fred Kajjoba.