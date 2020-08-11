Onduparaka Football Club has confirmed additions to their technical staff with two experienced personnel.

Abu Mubarak Wamboya, a defender during his playing days and former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Ibrahim Kongo have been added to the already existing technical team that is headed by Vialli Bainomugisha.

Wamboya will serve as the assistant coach whilst Kongo is the new goalkeeping coach.

Both coaches were accorded three-year contracts starting with the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Wamboya is a CAF C licensed coach who also formerly worked under Mexican Javier Martinez Espinoza at Vipers.

After retiring from football at CRO, Wamboya had brief coaching spells at Edgars Youth Academy, Kibuli United (2015-2017), Bugisu Province FUFA Drum Team (2017), Vipers Sports Club (2018) and recently Kiboga Young FC (2019-2020).

He replaces Simeon Masaba who joined new Uganda Premier League entity, Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

Kongo is a former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper who also played at KCCA, SC Villa, Simba and Rwanda’s Atraco.

He has previously handled the goalkeeping departments of Kibuye, Mukura Victory Sports, and Espior in Rwanda.

Head coach Bainomugisha will, therefore, make the best use of these two personalities as Onduparaka plots for the upcoming next season.

So far, the Catarpillars have signed Bonny Musema.