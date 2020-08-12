Charles Ayiekoh Lukula finds himself fixed and fitted between a rock and a hard place.

The CAF A licensed tactician who is the head coach at relegated Maroons Football Club will have to make a brave decision after being approached for his services by three different clubs.

The clubs that have reportedly sought for his services are newly promoted Uganda Premier League side UPDF, second division outfit Kigezi Home Boyz and regional entity Gadaffi FC.

This development comes at a time when Ayiekoh has just signed a contract extension at the Prison Warders’ side.

Moses Kakungulu hands the treasured Maroons jersey to Charles Ayiekoh Lukula on 11th March 2020

Ayiekoh’s contract had come to an end at the end of the previous season when the football business was abruptly called off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ayiekoh had only handled Maroons for one Uganda Cup match, losing to Kyetume in post-match penalties after a one-all draw in normal time.

When approached, Ayiekoh sounds cagey but confident that a right decision will before the kick-off of the next season.

“I am also hearing this from you. If true, I will see how to go about it,” the former Bunamwaya (now Vipers) coach said.

“As a football coach, we always weigh options on the table. Fine, I have a running contract at Maroons but there is a buy-out clause which can be exploited,” he added.

Ayiekoh is a CAF A licensed coach who has handled Bunamwaya (Vipers), Police, Soana (Tooro United), Nyamityobora, Kirinya Jinja SS (Busoga United), U-23 team (assistant coach), MUBS (UFL and beach soccer) and lately Maroons

Maroons were relegated after Coronavirus cut short the league action.

Charles Ayiekoh Lukula Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Kawowo Sports has established that Maroons is undergoing a complete overhaul to review the players’ contracts, lure back all their players on loan at the different clubs and hire new ones on board.

The Prisons funded club has a rich history of bouncing back from the second division every time it has been relegated.

They have failed to retain holding midfielder Felix Okot, Pius Obuya, Solomon Walusimbi, all who are out of contract as well as goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo who has reportedly agreed terms with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

The new FUFA Big League season will tentatively kick off on 29th October 2020 if the corona virus situation have improved by then.