Management of Express Football Club has confirmed the arrival of Uganda U-20 goalkeeper Denis Otim on a four-year deal.

Otim, 20, was announced officially via the club’s social media posts on Wednesday 12th August 2020.

The well built goalkeeper has been licenced at Mbarara City having crossed from rivals Nyamityobora Football Club.

He expressed his gratitude upon joining the six time Uganda Premier League champions.

I have joined the Red Eagles because it’s a big club in the country and I expect to use it as a spring board to further my career. Denis Otim

He joins the other goalkeeper Cryspus Kusiima, the first signing officially unveiled by the club on Monday 10th August 2020.

That said, Otim and Kusiima will compete for the number one goalkeeping slot alongside Mathias Muwanga who was in goal last season.

Express released two goalkeepers Joshua Adea and Tonny Kyamera, among the 18 players at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Other new signings

The other new signings for the Red Eagles in this primary transfer window include; Felix Okot, Michael Abel Eturude, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Isa Lumu, Baker Sakali, Arthur Kiggundu, Richard Bbosa, Dennis Mubuya, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Enoch Walusimbi and Uganda Cranes experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko.

Last season, Express finished in 9th position with 31 points from 25 matches as the league was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new football season will tentatively kick off on 19th October 2020.