Management of Express Football Club has secured the services of defensive midfielder Felix Okot.

Okot has been a free agent since the expiration of employment contract at relegated Maroons.

The diligent midfielder had served Maroons for a period of five years since 2015 when he graduated from the club’s youth set up.

Before Express intensified his pursuit, Okot had been entangled in negotiations with Kyetume but the deal fell through at the 11th hour.

Okot joined the Maroons system of football while in primary five at the Maroons Young Academy.

Some of the highest point in his career witnessed him represent Uganda at the Airtel Rising Stars (U-17) All Africa finals in Lagos, Nigeria in 2013.

He graduated to the Maroons Senior team and has since featured for the club in the FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League.

Felix Okot

Until Maroons’ demotion to the second tier league effective 2020-21 season, Okot has been a loyal servant to the Prisons side, covering acres of spaces with his diligent service to the beautiful game.

Last year, Okot was also part of the Acholi Province team that lifted the 2019 edition of the FUFA Drum tournament in Lira.

The midfielder was also named on the tournament best eleven. Besides tackling, Okot is also a good passer of the ball from all ranges.

Having released a batch of players at the end of last season, the writing is well spelt out on the wall that Express will recruit almost the same number of players prior to the 2020-21 epoch.

On Monday, the Red Eagles officially unveiled goalkeeper Cryspus Kusiima from Tooro United on a two-year deal.

Head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa reunites with the goalkeeper having worked with him at Tooro United.

Meanwhile, the club also christened as Square pass has reportedly agreed terms with another goalkeeper in Denis Otim, a Uganda U-20 goalie who has been attached to FUFA Big League outfit Nyamityobora in Western Uganda.

Others players on the radar are defender Enoch Walusimbi, Michael Abel Eturude, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Isa Lumu, Baker Sakali, Arthur Kiggundu, Richard Bbosa, Dennis Mubuya, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Uganda Cranes experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko.

Last season, the Red Eagles finished in 9th position with 31 points from 25 matches as the league was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new football season will tentatively kick off on 19th October 2020.

Profile:

Full Name: Felix Okot

Felix Okot Date of Birth: 26 th March 1996

26 March 1996 Strong Foot: Right

Right Football Academy : Maroons Young

: Maroons Young Current Club: Maroons Football Club (Contract expires on 31 st May 2020)

Maroons Football Club (Contract expires on 31 May 2020) Key weapons: Ball control, Passing, Tackling

Achievements: