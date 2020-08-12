The once vibrant Uganda Ex-International Footballers Association, a body that had gone in oblivion, is back on the scene.

Founded in 1975, this body was phased out in 2012 when they ceased to be part of the august football house, the general assembly.

Now, eight years down the road, the body is reborn, fresh and reloaded.

Tuesday, 11th August 2020 witnessed the official unveiling of an Interim Committee that will oversee the entire process of a complete overhaul, better lobbying and organization.

This happened at Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala during a momentous convention before the media.

Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja

Uganda Cranes legend Jackson Mia Mia Mayanja is the interim president.

He will be deputized by long serving Uganda Cranes captain George Ssimwogerere.

George Ssimwogerere Credit: John Batanudde

The secretariat has Gibby Kalule and Kefa Kisala with the precious treasury department having vocal URA FC head coach Sam Ssimbwa and Philip Obwiny

The Organizing Secretary docket has Patrick Ntege Kaweesa and Umaru Senoga.

Dan Walusimbi is the project manager and will work alongside Dan Ntale.

Andrew Mwesigwa is the body’s Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Former Uganda Cranes captain Andy Mwesigwa is the body’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) and will work hand in hand with Dan Mubiru.

Charles Baker Masiko is in charge of welfare.

Meanwhile, the female department is also well represented by former Uganda Crested Cranes captain and head coach Majidah Nantanda, who will be assisted by another former Crested Cranes captain Christine Wanyana.

The committee members are; Fred Mukasa, Godfrey Nyola, Ali Sendegeya and Tom Lwanga.

The Ex-Internationals body will be establish the sustained systems that shall empower and tackle the welfare status of retired players.

Mayanja humbly appealed to the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as well as the mother football body, FUFA to give this body all the backing it deserves for growth and prosperity.

We are not here to fight the FUFA but to see how we can help the game of football and we call upon the federation to always engage with us. I also appeal to the president of Uganda and State Minister of Sports Hamson Obua to come and help this association in any possible way. It will be absurd when these players are not rewarded following their heroics performances at various football competitions. Jackson Mayanja, President of Uganda Ex-International Footballers Association

The revival of this body is one of the deliberate efforts that arose from the recent meeting between FUFA and the Ex-Internationals that was held at Ivy’s Hotel in Wakaliga.

The brain storming, politicking, lobbying and planning starts right away with the immediate task at hand to bounce back among the FUFA members.

The body is currently categorized among the Uganda Football Players Association (UFPA).

Ex-Internationals Interim Committee: