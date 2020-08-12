Management of Tooro United Football Club has officially unveiled Edward Golola as their head coach prior to the commencement of the 2020-21 season.

Golola was introduced by club president Alice Namatovu, flanked by a new board member, the Fort Portal City Member of Parliament Hon. Alex Ruhunda at Tavern Woods Restaurant in Kabuusu, Kampala on Wednesday.

“I thank the president of this great club, Tooro United Football Club for the wise decision to appoint me and the working team. We are aware it is a challenging job but we shall work together diligently. I am a winning coach and the recruitment exercise started immediately to beef up the team,” Golola remarked in his brief speech.

Edward Golola speaking at Tavern Woods (Photo: G. Katongole)

Golola will work with Simon Ddungu as the first assistant.

Moses Oloya is the goalkeeping coach and Jamada Magaasi is the fitness coach and Fred Kasendeke is the junior team head coach.

The club president Namatovu expressed gratitude by the arrival of Golola and his working team.

Alice Namatovu, President Tooro United Football Club

“We have a lot of confidence in Edward Golola and his team. We want to assure them that we shall give them all the confidence. We thank the fans we have always been with the team,” Namatovu noted.

MP Ruhunda vowed to support Tooro United at all times in every thick and thin moments as well as rallying the football mad populous in Fort Portal and Western Uganda in general.

Tooro United Football Club working team

“We promise to support Tooro United Football Club at all times. The people of Fort Portal are known to love football passionately and we shall build upon that to drive the masses who will benefit the club,” Ruhunda noted.

Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Epieru assured the club faithful that they have reorganized their house prior to the new season kick-off.

“The recent FUFA club pro agenda programme helped us a great deal. We have re-organized our house well in time of the new season,” Epieru disclosed.

For starters, Tooro United were relegated to the FUFA Big League when the UPL was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the club management protested FUFA’s decision to relegate the club although the final decision has not been communicated.

The technical team: