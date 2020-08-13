Newly appointed Tooro United Football Club head coach Edward Golola is contented that he will restore the team to its previously known stature.

Golola was addressing the media in his maiden speech moments after being officially unveiled alongside his entire working team at Tavern Woods Kabuusu in Kampala on Wednesday.

“When I was approached for the job as head coach at Tooro United Football Club, I did not look back. I approached the rest of my workmates and each of them understands the task of the job in our midst. We want to make Tooro United FC a model club famous for nurturing young talents,” Golola noted.

Simon Ddungu is the assistant coach, Moses Oloya (goalkeeping coach), Jamada Magaasi (fitness coach) and Fred Kasendeke as the junior team head coach.

Edward Golola (second from right) being officially unveiled as head coach at Tooro United FC

The time lag for the Golola and company as regards their working duration at Tooro United remains unknown at large.

Golola has the confidence in the rest of the working technical team and reassured that the club will restore its previous glory.

“I am confident that my working team will deliver the results. Personally, I am a winner and will ensure that we win every game in our midst,” Golola, winner of 11 East Africa football championships, 2 Uganda Premier League titles, 1 super Cup and 9 Copa Coca Cola championships added.

Tooro United FC president Alice Namatovu defended the choice of appointing Golola.

“The process to appoint the head coach as Edward Golola was well looked in and researched. We are confident in what Edward Golola and company can offer especially working with young talented players,” Namatovu, also a marketer with BBS TV remarked.

Alice Namatovu, President of Tooro United Football Club

The unveiling ceremony was also attended by a new board member, the Fort Portal City Member of Parliament Alex Ruhunda, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Epieru and the club marketers.

Ruhunda promised to support Tooro United at all times in every thick and thin moments as well as rallying the football mad populous in Fort Portal and Western Uganda in general.

“We promise to support Tooro United Football Club at all times. The people of Fort Portal are known to love football passionately and we shall build upon that to drive the masses who will benefit the club,” Ruhunda stated.

L-R: Jamada Magaasi, Moses Oloya, Fred Kasekende, Simon Ddungu, Edward Golola, Alice Namatovu, Hon Alex Rukunda and Richard Epieru

Tooro United were relegated to the FUFA Big League when the UPL was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the club management protested FUFA’s decision to relegate the club although the final decision has not been communicated.

Tooro United will be still hosting their home matches in Fort Portal, a locality famous for passionate cheering of football to the brim.

The FUFA Big League is tentatively ear-marked to kick off on 29th October 2020.

