Uganda Cranes and AFC Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan was appointed ambassador of the Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports Gala (EACSG).

The development came after this sports body that has organized the annual corporate sports galas in Entebbe Municipality since 2015 signed a key five-year partnership with the Lake Victoria Region Local Authorities Cooperation (LVRLAC) Uganda Chapter.

Ochan will be tasked with able representation of EACSG with a public appeal to improve their image, a crucial pillar towards a better lobbying platform.

“It is humbling to be the sports ambassador of Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports Gala. I will serve with diligence as we work to conserve the environment through sport which is a crucial tool for mobilization of the masses. Sport is a vehicle of reaching out to many people and pass on the message intended,” Ochan, a former goalkeeper at KCCA, Sports Club Villa and Sports Club Victoria University remarked.

EACSG officially signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LVRLAC for a five year working relationship.

The initial signing was done at the LVRLAC headquarters, located at Entebbe Municipal Council offices on Thursday, 6th August 2020.

There was a ceremonial exchange of documents between the LVRLAC Uganda Chapter chairman Vicent De Paul Kayanja and EACSG Chief Executive Officer Ronald Onzima as witnessed by the LVRLAC Projects officer Mercy Ssebuliba and Ochan at the momentous Bugonga Catholic Church on Wednesday, 12th August 2020.

L-R: Benjamin Ochan, Ronald Onzima, Entebbe Mayor Kayanja De Paul, Olivia Namatovu and Mercy Ssebuliba at Bugonga Catholic Church on Wednesday, 12th August 2020

The MOU has the Lake Victoria Sports Tournament concept where sports will be inculcated to lure the masses, execute activities like tree planting, communal cleaning and pass on the message very fast with ease.

It is for this reason that Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports Gala proposes to partner with LVRLAC to conduct an annual sports events in the Lake Victoria basin, first piloting it in Uganda and Entebbe specifically. We propose to use the sports event to work with stakeholders to sensitize the communities about the need to protect and conserve the lake Ronald Onzima, CEO Entebbe Corporate Sports Gala (EACSG)

Games to pilot the project

Four sporting disciplines have been fronted to pilot the sporting sphere at a suitable date and venues to be confirmed by the organizing team.

Football, netball, Boat Rowing and Volleyball have been suggested to take the lead on a pilot basis.

We propose to first start with football, netball, volleyball and boat rowing as a pilot working hand in hand with the Uganda Chapter Secretariat. Once the partnership is accepted, we shall work with the secretariat to come up with a detailed program as well as a Memorandum of Understanding. We want to use sports as a media to ensure that the Lake Victoria shores, wetlands and river banks are protected, conserved, restored and sustainably used by the stakeholders Ronald Onzima, CEO Entebbe Annual Corporate Sports Gala

EACSG is a legal sports organizing company that has had a rich 5 years’ experience in successfully organizing corporate sports events.

These events have brought the corporate fraternity and the local community together to enjoy in the games sports while practicing social corporate responsibility to local communities.

The partnership with LVRLAC-Uganda Chapter and later the regional secretariat will promote community participation in the Lake Victoria Basin environmental conservation, given that sport a uniting recipe for the community (both corporate and local communities). EACSG Statement

LVRLAC-Uganda Chapter Projects officer Ssebuliba envisages their partnership with EACSG as a complete blessing in as far as extending their leverage and coverage of the projects under Lake Victoria conservation.

Ssebuliba believes this is one of the best partnerships they have undertaken since inception.

LVRLAC-Uganda Chapter has partnered with Entebbe Corporate Annual Sports Gala for a right cause. We intend to continue with the activities of protecting Lake Victoria and conserving the environment at all times. Sports has a unifying magnetic appeal to all. We shall also involve the corporate world to give all the activities an extra push. Mercry Steven Ssebuliba, LVRLAC Projects Officer

Benjamin Ochan at KCCA Football Club Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Objectives:

Among the objectives of this partnership envisaged include;