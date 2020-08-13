He is one of the most successful managers in Ugandan club football, and KCCA FC can thank him for one of the greatest trophy-winning periods in football history.
Mike Mutebi became KCCA boss in 2015 for a third stint having managed the club before in 1997 and 2004 and under his leadership so far, the club has won 3 Premier League titles, 2 Uganda Cups, 3 Fufa Super Cups and one Pilsner Super 8 trophy.
In that time, Mutebi has signed 68 players with some yet to make their debuts. But even a man of Mutebi’s successes hasn’t got it right every time in the transfer market.
In that regard, Ismael Kiyonga has taken a look at everyone one of those signings, and rated them on how successful they were in a the famous Yellow and Blue shirt of the Kasasiro. See if you agree with his ratings.
Denis Okot Oola – signed from SC Victoria University was near ever present during his spell at the club and even captained it. 8
Hassan Wasswa Dazo – signed from Express FC and started well at the heart of defence partnering Timothy Awany but his career at Lugogo was cut short by a persistent injury. 5
Shaban Kondo – signed from Tanzania’s Stand United but failed to blossom and went AWOL midway the first season. 1
Dan Nsubuga – signed from SC Victoria University but rarely made the team at Lugogo. 1
Herman Wasswa – re-joined the club from Sofapaka but failed to replicate the goal scoring form he had enjoyed before his departure. 5
Richard Ayiko – signed from Maroons and didn’t perform as well as had been the case at his previous club. 2
Lawrence Kasadha – played a handful of games after joining from KPL and later disappeared. 2
Godfrey Ssembatya – signed from The Saints and started the first four games in the league for the club but later lost his spot. 2
Ceaser Okhuti – the striker failed to replicate his form he had enjoyed at Express after joining in the January window in 2016. 3
Douglas Kisembo – made a handful of appearances after joining from Police and failed to give Benjamin Ochan the much needed competition. 2
Isaac Sserunkuma – joined from Express after a good 2014/15 campaign but could rank among the worst business KCCA has made in the last five years. 1
Farouk Matovu – impressed Mutebi in a friendly versus Kamwokya and signed him but failed terribly. 1
Muhammad Shaban – controversially joined from Onduparaka in an expensive deal and never disappointed as he scored goals until he fell out with the gaffer. 6
John Revita – joined from Express and so far one of the best businesses at the club though his first season ended pre-maturely due to injury. 7
Simon Sserunkuma – signed from Tooro United but failed to live up to the hype and potential he possesses. 3
Erisa Ssekisambu – scored a couple of goals and made assists after signing from Gor Mahia last season. 6
Muwadda Mawejje – failed to nail a starting place in the team whether as a winger, wingback or fullback. 3
Isaac Muleme – signed from SC Villa; Solid and defensively astute either as a wingback or fullback. 7
Isaac Kirabira – joined from The Saints – a superb holding midfielder who was always consistent. 8
Ibrahim Sadam Juma – acquired from Express – never disappoints when fit but has spent most of his time at Lugogo in the sickbay. 5
Allan Kyambadde – joined from SC Villa – reignited his career at Lugogo and earned a recall to the national team. 7
Robert Ssentongo – the diminutive forward delivered when he named on the team but fell out with the gaffer. 5
Vincent Kayizzi – joined from Express and consistently did well in the first season. 6
Sulaiman Akinyemi – The Nigerian was reliable when called upon and scored the winner against Villa to hand Mutebi his first title. 5
Martin Mpuuga – signed from Maroons – spent just half a season at Lugogo. 2
Patrick Kaddu – scored goals at Lugogo after joining from Maroons. 8
Hassan Musana – joined from Bul and plays well whenever he gets chance. 5
Geoffrey Sserunkuma – signed from Lweza and scored loads of goals domestically and on the continental. Lethal. 10
Tom Ikara – failed to dislodge Lukwago after signing from Busoga United. 2
Jamil Malyamungu – Forever a back up to whoever has the number jersey since signing from Maroons. 5
Jackson Nunda – a magician whose career has been blighted by injuries. 5
Muzamiru Mutyaba – signed from SC Victoria University. A magician who has been involved in every success since 2015. 9
Charles Lukwago – joined from Proline and fought for the number one spot. 8
Gift Ali Abubaker – signed from Proline – The true successor to Isaac Kirabira. 7
Keziron Kizito – returned from India last season but not as consistent so far. 5
John Odumwegu – the Nigerian forward has just a single goal to his name after joining from Rivers United. 2
Brian Majwega – had a good stint at the club before he fell out with Mutebi and company. 6
Tito Okello – could play across the forward line but didn’t last at Lugogo. 5
Allan Kateregga – a fans’ favourite after joining on loan from Kenya’s AFC Leopards and lit up Lugogo with his mesmerising performances. 6
Ronald Musana – arguably the most effective right wingback in Mutebi’s era but didn’t last long at Lugogo. 6
Nicholas Kasozi – described by Mutebi as Uganda’s Iniesta prior to his debut in Arua but he hasn’t consistently featured in the team. Joined from SC Villa. 6
Bernard Muwanga – joined from SC Villa – was seen as Awany’s replacement but didn’t get played often. 4.
Nelson Senkatuka – He wasn’t a success at KCCA after a brief stint on loan. 4
Denis Rukundo – A decent right back after joining the club from Maroons. Sold to APR of Rwanda. 5
Emmanuel Magembe – Mike Mutebi was insistent that the once highly rated midfielder would be a success. He wasn’t. 2.
Petit Wanok – A name that continually pops up whenever KCCA’s worst signings under Mutebi is debated at any place. 0
Farouk Kawooya – signed from SC Victoria University but never given a true run in the side. 0
Brian Ochwo – signed from Simba (UPDF) but I doubt many KCCA fans even remember him at the club. 0
Paul Musamali – At Villa, Mutebi signed him as a striker. At Lugogo, he became a strong defensive pillar playing at the centre and left back well. 7
Allan Oryek – signed from Sadolin Paints – failed terribly at Lugogo. 2
Mike Mutyaba – could actually rank among Mutebi’s best signings. 8
Solomon Okwalinga – signed from Mbarara City with high hopes but never good enough to earn a place in the starting team. 2
Samuel Kato – he has so far carved a decent career in his first season at Lugogo. 7
Moses Aliro – the younger winger cum right back looks set to have an impressive career on return to Lugogo. 3
Sam Ssenyonjo – the young striker has scored has been involved in more goals than appearances so far. 6
Abubaker Matsiko – signed from lower division side Artland Katale but I don’t remember his debut. 0
Faisam Malangu – The Congolese centre forward left as fast he arrived at Lugogo. 0
Abubaker Tijan – the Nigerian joined from Katwe United but left before he could even make his debut. 0
Abdallah Muhammad – returned to UPL from Tanzania but failed to make any impact. 0
Faisal Kiberu – the midfielder joined from Nyendo Diamonds but failed to break into the team. 0.
Ibrahim Wammanah – he has spent more time on loan than at Lugogo since joining in 2017. 0
Samuel Kayongo – the striker failed to blossom at Lugogo. 0
Yet to be RATED – joined in the current transfer window:
- Ashraf Mugume Fadiga
- Charles Lwanga
- Mazzengo Lloro
- Denis Iguma
- Andrew Samson Kigozi
- Bright Anukani
- Brian Aheebwa