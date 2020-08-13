Mike Mutebi and some of his signings at KCCA Credit: KCCA Media

He is one of the most successful managers in Ugandan club football, and KCCA FC can thank him for one of the greatest trophy-winning periods in football history.

Mike Mutebi became KCCA boss in 2015 for a third stint having managed the club before in 1997 and 2004 and under his leadership so far, the club has won 3 Premier League titles, 2 Uganda Cups, 3 Fufa Super Cups and one Pilsner Super 8 trophy.

In that time, Mutebi has signed 68 players with some yet to make their debuts. But even a man of Mutebi’s successes hasn’t got it right every time in the transfer market.

Mutebi and his signings in September 2017

In that regard, Ismael Kiyonga has taken a look at everyone one of those signings, and rated them on how successful they were in a the famous Yellow and Blue shirt of the Kasasiro. See if you agree with his ratings.

Denis Okot Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Denis Okot Oola – signed from SC Victoria University was near ever present during his spell at the club and even captained it. 8

KCCA FC defender Hassan wasswa Dazo jogs at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Monday, the defender is recovering from a meniscal tear in his left knee Credit: KCCA FC Photo

Hassan Wasswa Dazo – signed from Express FC and started well at the heart of defence partnering Timothy Awany but his career at Lugogo was cut short by a persistent injury. 5

Shaban Kondo signed from Tanzania’s Stand United

Shaban Kondo – signed from Tanzania’s Stand United but failed to blossom and went AWOL midway the first season. 1

Dan Nsubuga in RED joined KCCA in 2015 Credit: File Photo

Dan Nsubuga – signed from SC Victoria University but rarely made the team at Lugogo. 1

Herman Wasswa celebrates one of his goals for KCCA Credit: KCCA FC

Herman Wasswa – re-joined the club from Sofapaka but failed to replicate the goal scoring form he had enjoyed before his departure. 5

Richard Ayiko

Richard Ayiko – signed from Maroons and didn’t perform as well as had been the case at his previous club. 2

Lawrence Kasadha Credit: KCCA FC Media

Lawrence Kasadha – played a handful of games after joining from KPL and later disappeared. 2

Godfrey Ssembatya in action for KCCA in 2015/16 campaign Credit: Daily Monitor

Godfrey Ssembatya – signed from The Saints and started the first four games in the league for the club but later lost his spot. 2

Caesar Okhuti scored for Onduparaka FC against Express FC Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ceaser Okhuti – the striker failed to replicate his form he had enjoyed at Express after joining in the January window in 2016. 3

Goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo during the Police FC playing days Credit: Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

Douglas Kisembo – made a handful of appearances after joining from Police and failed to give Benjamin Ochan the much needed competition. 2

Isaac Sserunkuma in action for KCCA at the 2015 Cecafa Kagame Cup

Isaac Sserunkuma – joined from Express after a good 2014/15 campaign but could rank among the worst business KCCA has made in the last five years. 1

Farouk Matovu in action against KCCA Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Farouk Matovu – impressed Mutebi in a friendly versus Kamwokya and signed him but failed terribly. 1

Shaban celebrates his goal against Vipers while at KCCA Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Muhammad Shaban – controversially joined from Onduparaka in an expensive deal and never disappointed as he scored goals until he fell out with the gaffer. 6

John Revita

John Revita – joined from Express and so far one of the best businesses at the club though his first season ended pre-maturely due to injury. 7

Simon Sserunkuma vies for the ball with Proline’s Mustafa Mujjuzi

Simon Sserunkuma – signed from Tooro United but failed to live up to the hype and potential he possesses. 3

Erisa Sekisambu Credit: John Batanudde

Erisa Ssekisambu – scored a couple of goals and made assists after signing from Gor Mahia last season. 6

Muwadda Mawejje Credit: KCCA FC Media

Muwadda Mawejje – failed to nail a starting place in the team whether as a winger, wingback or fullback. 3

Isaac Muleme Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Isaac Muleme – signed from SC Villa; Solid and defensively astute either as a wingback or fullback. 7

Isaac Kirabira (right) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Isaac Kirabira – joined from The Saints – a superb holding midfielder who was always consistent. 8

Sadam Ibrahim Juma Credit: John Batanudde

Ibrahim Sadam Juma – acquired from Express – never disappoints when fit but has spent most of his time at Lugogo in the sickbay. 5

Allan Kyambadde in KCCA colours Credit: John Batanudde

Allan Kyambadde – joined from SC Villa – reignited his career at Lugogo and earned a recall to the national team. 7

Robert Ssentongo scores against Onduparaka while still at KCCA FC Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Robert Ssentongo – the diminutive forward delivered when he named on the team but fell out with the gaffer. 5

Geoffrey Sserunkuma (L) and Derrick Nsibambi (R) have set up a formidable partnership Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vincent Kayizzi – joined from Express and consistently did well in the first season. 6

Tom Masiko, Sulaimon Akinyemi, Paul Musamali and Robert Ssentongo Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Sulaiman Akinyemi – The Nigerian was reliable when called upon and scored the winner against Villa to hand Mutebi his first title. 5

Martin Mpuuga (far right) has been loaned to Police

Martin Mpuuga – signed from Maroons – spent just half a season at Lugogo. 2

Patrick Henry Kaddu scored 32 goals for KCCA FC in two seasons

Patrick Kaddu – scored goals at Lugogo after joining from Maroons. 8

Hassan Musana – joined from Bul and plays well whenever he gets chance. 5

Geoffrey Sserunkuma Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Geoffrey Sserunkuma – signed from Lweza and scored loads of goals domestically and on the continental. Lethal. 10

Tom Ikara Credit: KCCA FC Media

Tom Ikara – failed to dislodge Lukwago after signing from Busoga United. 2

Jamil Malyamungu Credit: KCCA FC

Jamil Malyamungu – Forever a back up to whoever has the number jersey since signing from Maroons. 5

Jackson Nunda Credit: John Batanudde

Jackson Nunda – a magician whose career has been blighted by injuries. 5

Muzamiru Mutyaba – signed from SC Victoria University. A magician who has been involved in every success since 2015. 9

Charles Lukwago Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Charles Lukwago – joined from Proline and fought for the number one spot. 8

Gift Ali Credit: John Batanudde

Gift Ali Abubaker – signed from Proline – The true successor to Isaac Kirabira. 7

KCCA midfielder Kezironi Kizito turns away from Fahad Bayo of Vipers SC

Keziron Kizito – returned from India last season but not as consistent so far. 5

Nigerian striker John Ogbuono Odumwegu in action against URA FC

John Odumwegu – the Nigerian forward has just a single goal to his name after joining from Rivers United. 2

Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Brian Majwega Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Brian Majwega – had a good stint at the club before he fell out with Mutebi and company. 6

Tito Okello shoots at goal during KCCA’s game against Masavu at Lugogo on Saturday Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Tito Okello – could play across the forward line but didn’t last at Lugogo. 5

Paul Mucureezi, Allan Kateregga, Mustapha Kizza, Sadam Juma, Muhammad Shaban Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Allan Kateregga – a fans’ favourite after joining on loan from Kenya’s AFC Leopards and lit up Lugogo with his mesmerising performances. 6

Ronald Musana during his stint at KCCA Football Club Credit: KCCA F.C Media

Ronald Musana – arguably the most effective right wingback in Mutebi’s era but didn’t last long at Lugogo. 6

Dan Sserunkuma and Nicholas Kasozi

Nicholas Kasozi – described by Mutebi as Uganda’s Iniesta prior to his debut in Arua but he hasn’t consistently featured in the team. Joined from SC Villa. 6

Bernard Muwanga (left) in action against Busoga United while still at KCCA Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bernard Muwanga – joined from SC Villa – was seen as Awany’s replacement but didn’t get played often. 4.

Nelson Senkatuka played for Proline after leaving KCCA Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nelson Senkatuka – He wasn’t a success at KCCA after a brief stint on loan. 4

Denis Rukundo Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Denis Rukundo – A decent right back after joining the club from Maroons. Sold to APR of Rwanda. 5

Magembe on the left

Emmanuel Magembe – Mike Mutebi was insistent that the once highly rated midfielder would be a success. He wasn’t. 2.

Mike Mutebi and Petit Wanok in 2016

Petit Wanok – A name that continually pops up whenever KCCA’s worst signings under Mutebi is debated at any place. 0

Mike Mutebi unveils signing Farouk Kawooya in 2016

Farouk Kawooya – signed from SC Victoria University but never given a true run in the side. 0

Brian Ochwo (25) Credit: File Photo

Brian Ochwo – signed from Simba (UPDF) but I doubt many KCCA fans even remember him at the club. 0

Paul Musamali Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Paul Musamali – At Villa, Mutebi signed him as a striker. At Lugogo, he became a strong defensive pillar playing at the centre and left back well. 7

Allan Oryek

Allan Oryek – signed from Sadolin Paints – failed terribly at Lugogo. 2

Mike Mutyaba in action Credit: John Batanudde

Mike Mutyaba – could actually rank among Mutebi’s best signings. 8

Derrick Nsibambi, Allan Okello, Muhammad Shaban and Solomon Okwalinga Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Solomon Okwalinga – signed from Mbarara City with high hopes but never good enough to earn a place in the starting team. 2

Allan Okello, Mike Mutyba, Mustafa Kizza and Samuel Kato are all on the Algeria

Samuel Kato – he has so far carved a decent career in his first season at Lugogo. 7

Moses Aliro

Moses Aliro – the younger winger cum right back looks set to have an impressive career on return to Lugogo. 3

Sam Ssenyonjo celebrates against Kyetume. The teenager also scored against Mbarara City in the last game

Sam Ssenyonjo – the young striker has scored has been involved in more goals than appearances so far. 6

Abubaker Matsiko – signed from lower division side Artland Katale but I don’t remember his debut. 0

Faisam Malangu at his unveiling at KCCA

Faisam Malangu – The Congolese centre forward left as fast he arrived at Lugogo. 0

Abubaker Saddiq Tijjan

Abubaker Tijan – the Nigerian joined from Katwe United but left before he could even make his debut. 0

Abdallah Muhammad – returned to UPL from Tanzania but failed to make any impact. 0

Faisal Kiberu – the midfielder joined from Nyendo Diamonds but failed to break into the team. 0.

Ibrahim Wammanah – he has spent more time on loan than at Lugogo since joining in 2017. 0

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte Credit: File Photo

Samuel Kayongo – the striker failed to blossom at Lugogo. 0

Yet to be RATED – joined in the current transfer window:

  1. Ashraf Mugume Fadiga
  2. Charles Lwanga
  3. Mazzengo Lloro
  4. Denis Iguma
  5. Andrew Samson Kigozi
  6. Bright Anukani
  7. Brian Aheebwa

