Squash is one of the numerous indoors games played in Uganda.

Over the years, the Uganda Squash Rackets Association (USRA) has evolved from one leadership to another, all intended to surge its elite leadership forward.

The limitation of this sport facilities has restricted this game to only elite “first world” institutions as secondary schools, universities, hotels, the main courts at Kampala Club Limited as well as the newly opened state of art facility in Tororo.

There are squash courts at Makerere University, Kabira Country club, Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Divine Pearl of Africa Hotel, Mbale, Jinja, Soroti, Mbarara, Hoima, Kabale, Bombo, Entebbe Resort Hotel, Tororo Classic Hotel, Golf Course apartment hotel, Bamboo Hotel, Muyenga Club, the American Squash courts and a privately owned one by Tom Muganga.

The Uganda Squash Rackets Association has its main headquarters in the heart of the capital city, Kampala (sandwiched by the Nakasero State House and Sheraton Kampala Hotel).

The association president is John Bosco Tamwesigire Ahimbisibwe.

The 1992 Squash team legends

Over the years, the squash has been also ably represented on the sporting front of the country in domestic competitions, regional championships, continental events, the Commonwealth games and in the Olympics.

Outstanding teams such as the 1996 bronze winners that competed in the first Africa Squash championships in Cairo, Egypt out to be remembered in a special way.

This team had the likes of Dr Alex Bangiriana, Simon R. Kajubu, Stephen Musisi (R.I.P) and Christopher Musaazi.

Bangiriana won two Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) awards in 1992 and 1996 with one Nile Breweries squash title in 1997 and the Castle Carnival Squash championship for three years.

Others of special recognition include; Simon R.Kajubu, Michael Raymond Kawooya, Ian Rukunya,Paul Kasirye Kadoma among others.

Kajubu won the Kampala Club Limited Open tournament in 1994 and 1997, Nyanza Open in Kisumu (1995), Makerere University Open (1996).

Musaazi won the Castro Oil tourney in 1995, Kabake Coronation in 1996, Castle Open in 1999, FINA open (2002), MTN Open (2002).

Since 2000 when Kawooya became the country’s number one, he has carried the banner todate.

Michael Kawooya with racket

Kawooya represented Uganda at two CommonWealth championship games in Glasgow, Scotland (2014) and Gold Coast, Australia (2018) as the Squash team captain for Uganda.

He was voted the Nile Special Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) squash player of the year in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017, winning the Rwanda Open International in 2013 – Kigali, Kabaka Open in 2017, Nakuru Open (2015) at Nakuru Rift Valley Sports Club, champion of Prime General Supply Open (2016), Labour Day open (2010), Diani Beach Invitational open, Mombasa (2015), Castle Lite Open (2002), youngest squash player award at the Castro Oli Mogas Corporate tournament held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel in 2002, Champion Muyenga Open (2015), GTZ Open winner (2004), Nile Special Open Squash champion (2009), Champion Castro Oil Mogas Open (2011) among others.

Raymond Kawooya (second from left) on the podium after an international tournament in Hungary

In 2010, Kawooya signed a three year sponsorship equipment contract with United States (US) based Harrow International Company through Tony Lusiba, a Ugandan stationed in the USA.

By and large, Squash as an indoor game has continued to take great strides and paces over the years.

There is however need to lure more corporate companies on board, develop academies and training schools, as well as the development of more squash playing facilities across the country.

Paul Kasirye Kadoma wheels off his laggage at Entebbe International Airport from Belgium and Germany

These initiatives will definitely give the game the right benchmarks, path and the vivid sense of direction.

It is therefore incumbent for the Government through the National Council of Sports (NCS) to develop more Squash facilities across the different corners of the country to ensure the game is widely spread throughout the country.