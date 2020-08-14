Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) shall inspect, classify and hand certificates to stadium and football ground owners prior to the kick-off of the 2020-21 football season.

The development has been confirmed in a circular, FUFA/licensing/12/08/20 issued to all stadium and ground owners across the country to rhyme with the FUFA stadium regulation.

The circular, signed by Decolas Kiiza Hantali, the deputy chief executive officer in charge of football states boldly that all football facilities within the territories of Uganda will be inspected.

As you are aware, the FUFA Club Licensing regulations oblige all the 1st and 2nd Division League clubs to submit a FUFA Stadium Certificate of the minimum of level 3 and level 4 respectively. In accordance with the FUFA Stadium Regulations, any Stadium/ground situated within territories of Uganda onto which Association Football Competitions can be organized accordingly qualifies for the application for stadium inspection and certification.

In line with the aforementioned, the FUFA Licensing Committee hereby requests all interested stadium/grounds owners or management within the territory of Uganda to apply for a FUFA Stadium Certificate for 2020/2021. Decolas Kiiza Hantali, Deputy CEO – Football

The circular further notes that all interested applicants are expected to submit their applications by Friday, 21st August 2020.

Only Stadia and grounds Certified by FUFA shall host FUFA organized and authorized competitions. FUFA shall inspect, evaluate and License stadia and grounds in accordance with the FUFA stadium Regulation. Decolas Kiiza Hantali, Deputy CEO – Football

Uganda has several grounds and stadia decimated in the various regions of the country.

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

The central region has grounds as Mandela National Stadium – Namboole, Lugogo, Kavumba Recreational Stadium – Wakiso, St. Mary’s Kitende, Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Champions Stadium – Mwererwe, FUFA Technical Center play ground – Buikwe, Bishops SS Mukono, Kyaggwe Ssaza play ground, Kabulasooke PTC play ground in Gomba, Mityana Ssaza ground, the re-greened Luweero playground, Uganda Clays Play ground – Kajjansi, Fisheries Training Institute play ground – Entebbe, Ndejje University, Makerere University, Nkumba University, Kiwafu play ground, under construction Nakivubo War memorial stadium and many others.

St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Eastern and North East regions have Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe, Kakindu Stadium – Jinja, Gadafi Barracks play ground – Jinja, Mbale Municipal Stadium, King George Stadium – Tororo, Kamuli Municipal ground, Iganga Municipal ground, Pallisa community ground, Paya ground, Soroti play ground, Bukedea Play ground,Elgon View Ground, Amuria High School, CRO Stadium, Kiprotich Stadium and the like.

The Acholi versus West Nile match at the Pece Stadium in Gulu

The Pece War Memorial stadium in Gulu, New Akii Bua Stadium (Gulu), Green Light Stadium (Arua), Bar Okoro Stadium in Zombo, Nebbi play ground and others are some of the grounds found in Northern Uganda and West Nile regions.

The Western, Kitara and Kigezi regions also has quite a number of playgrounds as the Kakyeeka Stadium (Mbarara), Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kyamate (Ntungamo), Nyamityobora, Buhinga Stadium (Fort Portal),Kigaya Ground (Hoima), Katushaabe (Masindi), Boma grounds in Kiryadongo, Hoima and Masindi as well as many other facilities.

Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

The need to have up to standard playing facilities is now a bare minimum for first and second division clubs to be given operational licenses for the season.