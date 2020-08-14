Rwanda Amavubi captain Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza has announced his retirement from national duties.

Mugiraneza served the national team for 14 years since 2006, earning 68 caps where he scored seven goals.

The midfielder currently plays for Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) in Tanzania.

Migi, as he is commonly known in the footballing circles, began his career for Sports Club Kiyovu Sport.

He signed for rivals APR in 2007. On 9 February 2009 was linked with a move to famous French club Stade Rennais Football Club.

After seven years as an APR player, Mugiraneza signed for Tanzania’s Azam on 14 July 2015 in a two-year deal.

He then joined Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia for two years before moving back to Tanzania.