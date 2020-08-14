Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei has broken the 5000M world record while running at the 2020 Monaco Diamond League meet.

The Ugandan ran 12:35:36 to break Kenenisa Bekele’s record set in 2004.

Cheptegei has been in fine form since clinching 10000M gold at last year’s World Championships.

The world champion said he was going for the record and midway the race, Cheptegei was running at record threatening pace and on the final two laps, it was apparent Bekele’s 12:37.35 would be shuttered.

Right from the start of the race, Cheptegei got his cards right, steadily improving lap after lap. Pacesetter and compatriot Stephen Kissa led by the 3-mile mark before he dropped off for Cheptegei to take over.

Monaco has been a special place for runners as several World records have been set in recent years. And that is one of the reasons why Cheptegei chose the Louis II Stadium to attack Bekele’s legendary record.

“I think Monaco is a special place,” said the new record holder. “It took a lot of mind setting to keep motivated this year.

“I pushed myself, I had the right staff with me, the right coach. I’m usually based in Europe but being based in Uganda with my family was actually great,” Cheptegei added.

Meanwhile, Halima Nakaayi finished 5th in the 1000M women race won by Kenya’s Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon.