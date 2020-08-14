Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have continued to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season with new arrivals.

The latest addition is enterprising midfielder David ‘Tongo Po’ Bagoole who had agreed to join the Venoms on a two-year deal.

A reliable source has intimated to Kawowo Sports, that Bagoole finalized the deal on Friday morning in Kitende after a series of negotiations.

‘The negotiations have been on for some time but he (Bagoole) has agreed to join Vipers SC on a two-year contract with an option of extension.’

Whereas Busoga United FC chairperson, Diana Nyago has been hesitant to release the player whose contract runs down in December this year, an agreement was reached yesterday and the player was given his release letter.

It should be noted that Bagoole nearly joined URA FC last season after agreeing to personal terms but Busoga United FC frustrated the move and the player had to return to the club.

The Jinja based club has issued a statement confirming Bagoole has left the club on mutual consent.

He becomes the fourth player to join the Venoms who have already completed the signing of Jamil Kalisa, Disan Galiwango and Ibrahim Orit.