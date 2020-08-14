Robust midfielder David Bagoole was officially unveiled at Vipers Sports Club on Friday,14th August 2020.

Upon being unveiled as the fourth signing by Fred Kajoba Kisitu, the willy midfielder, best known for covering acres of spaces, dribbling and passing abilities expressed delight for being signed by the four-time Uganda Premier League champions.

I am very happy and proud to be the latest member of this special Vipers family. I believe this is the best club in the country and I promise to give my all. My job will be simple. I want to help the club defend the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) as well as reach the CAF Champions League group stages David Bagoole

Just like his fallen brother, Johnson Bagoole, a former Uganda Cranes player, Bagoole junior plays with a lot of life, dribbling, passing the ball at free will over all ranges.

He is vastly experienced having played in Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles and Democratic Republic of Kenya.

In Uganda, he kick-started his career at his birth place, Busembatia for Busembatia Town Council.

He crossed to Sports Club Villa in 2014, had brief spells at Police and Baza Holdings before moving to Kenya’s Sofapaka towards the end of 2015, La Passe (Seychelles) in July 2016.

Bagoole returned home in February 2017 and signed at BUL. He ventured at DRC’s OC Bukavu Dawa towards the end of the same year and returned home to sign at Busoga United.

Last season, Bagoole missed the better part of the first round after unresolved conflicts between URA and Busoga United.

He settled to play to Busoga United until the 2019-20 season was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The arrival of Bagoole at Vipers will definitely add the spark at Vipers midfield department where there are already another new signings Jamil Kalisa and Ibrahim Orit.

This implies that the old guards as Siraje Ssentamu, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Abdul Karim Watambala and Abraham Ndugwa could be pushed to work harder, lest a decision to release any of the under-performers.

Bagoole is the fourth signing in this primary transfer of players after Kalisa, Orit and left back Dissan Galiwango.

Fred Kajoba (Left) with David Bagoole (Credit: Vipers Media)

There is no doubt we have signed one of the best midfielders in the business. I am convinced he will deliver. He has proven his abilities over time and there is no doubt about him. Fred Kajoba Kisitu, Vipers Head Coach

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: David Bagoole

Nickname: Tong Po

Date of Birth: April 4th, 1998

Age: 22 years

Nationality: Ugandan

Role: Attacking Midfielder

Current Club:Vipers Sports Club

Previous Club: Busembatia Town Council, SC Villa, Sofapaka (Kenya), La Passe (Seychelles), BUL FC, OC Bukavu Dawa (DR Congo), Police, Baza Holdings, Busoga United

