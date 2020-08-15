Express Football Club has a clear agenda, mission and strategy well in time of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League kick-off.

The Red Eagles have a clear strategy of building a formidable team, aware of the demands that come with such a club of that magnitude, winners of the league title 6 times and 10 Uganda Cups.

First things first, the board of the 1957 founded club reasoned to beef up the administrative wing with the hiring of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa and according the technical team headed by Richard Wasswa Bbosa a permanent contract arrangement (three years with an option of extension).

Then up next has been the recruitment of players, a key bench mark for a solid club.

The latest player officially unveiled by the club is a young defender, Richard Bbosa who inked a four-year employment contract.

Bbosa is a central defensive player with bold personal ambitions to develop as well as ably represent Express FC at all times, competitively and with a winning character.

Defenders are primarily tasked to defend their side solidly and avoid conceding goals. This is exactly the same frame of mind embedded in Bbosa.

“I have joined Express FC to ensure we don’t concede and also work together as a team so that we can win the league next season,” he disclosed.

Express’ two earlier officially unveiled players are the goalkeeping duo of Denis Otim and Cryspus Kusiima.

Kawowo Sports has also established that other players as Michael Abel Eturude, Faisal Ssekyanzi, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, Charles Musiige, John Byamukama, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Isa Lumu, Baker Sakali, Arthur Kiggundu, Dennis Mubuya, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Enoch Walusimbi and Uganda Cranes experienced defender Murushid Jjuuko are on the club’s radar.

In the 2019-20 season, Express finished in 9th position with 31 points from 25 matches as the league was prematurely ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new football season will tentatively kick off on 19th October 2020.