Soroti Cricket Academy has come out to support its players with some reading materials during this extended lockdown.

The academy started in 2014 has been supporting the girl child in Soroti using cricket as a way of changing their lives.

Led by Felix Musana, the academy has for the last six years been supporting the girls who are part of their set up by ensuring that they take their education as seriously as they take the game.

The social impact of the academy has been saving many girls from early marriages and pregnancies by extending support to the families of the girls.

The academy has been able to find school placement opportunities for the girls for secondary school which takes a big financial burden away from the families.

Soroti Cricket Academy Players

This extended lockdown has meant that the girls have to spend a lot of time at home since Sports is still not officially allowed to restart. Therefore, through the academy’s program of fostering education, they decided to donate reading materials for their students to make sure they stay in touch with academics.

The beneficiaries received the books from the academy director Felix Musana who encouraged them to continue reading so that they stay in touch with their studies.

Soroti Cricket Academy Director Felix Musana hands over a Mathematics material to one of the players

The academy has also supported the girls and their families with food relief items during this lockdown to make sure that the girls are able to live comfortably while at home. The academy has been instrumental in growing the game in Soroti producing some of the best young cricket players in the country.