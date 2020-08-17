Following the successful end of his employment contract at Vipers Sports Club, forward Tito Okello is poised for a fresh lease of life elsewhere.

The two parties failed to come to consensus despite sheer interest from Fred Kajoba Kisitu, the Vipers head coach for the forward.

“It is true. I am leaving Vipers Sports Club. I have already got the release letter. I thank the club for the time spent there” Okello confessed to Kawowo Sports

Okello had joined Vipers at the start of the 2018-19 season after a brief spell in Macau.

He had earlier played at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), BUL and had a spell at Tanzania’s African Lyon.

As the different clubs present their offers to Okello, himself and the representative will have to weigh the options on the table.

URA, Express, Young Africans and a yet to be identified club from Rwanda have all shown interest in the pint sized albeit effective forward.

Meanwhile, Vipers has also reportedly agreed to release Joseph Jjanjali, Dickens Okwir, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula and with a prospect of loaning three other young players.

Vipers has already signed four players; Disan Galiwango, Ibrahim Orit, Jamil Kalisa and David Bagoole.

The new season is ear-marked to kick off in October 2020.