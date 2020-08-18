Joseph Sentume has become the latest player to commit his future to Police Football Club.

The defender has extended his stay at the club for another period that will see him at Kibuli until 2023.

The central defender who also wore the Cops armband for the larger part last season expressed his pleasure for the opportunity given by the club he has served for the last couple of years.

“It’s a pleasure having got this opportunity. It’s a sign of trust and confidence in me by the club and I promise to double my effort compared to last season,” Sentume noted.

Joseph Sentume and CEO Fahad Lumu Credit: Police Football Club

Club CEO Fahad Lumu believes the defender, a serving officer in the police is still an instrumental player who brings a lot to the 2005 champions.

“He is a very instrumental player in the team, he has extreme experience and we believe he will put all efforts together to achieve our main goal.”

He joins midfielders Yusuf Ssozi, Johnson Odong, Mubarak Nsubuga, Edward Kiryowa, and Musa Matovu among others who have renewed their contracts at the club.

Last season, the club survived relegation by a whisker and the rebuilding process has already seen the arrival of experienced Tony Mawejje and Tom Ikara, as well as Eric Ssenjobe and Muwadda Mawejje to strengthen the side and avoid last season’s struggles.