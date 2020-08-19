Creative midfielder Yassar Mugerwa has confirmed departure from Ethiopian Premier League side Sehul Shire Football Club, a side he had joined in February 2019.

Through his official Facebook page, Mugerwa inked a farewell message, appreciating everyone at the club who made his life great at the club.

Yassar Mugerwa in action

Today, I say goodbye to you, to a great club, and of course to the amazing fans, I say goodbye with the serenity of someone who has given his all in every training session and in every game. I wouldn’t want to end this without thanking everyone, employees, teammates, staff, and fans for all your support, for your trust and for making me feel at home since the first day. Thank you! Yassar Mugerwa

Mugerwa had joined Sehul Shire parting ways with Gondar based Fassil Kenema Football Club. The playmaker had joined the Ethiopian league in 2016 at St George Football Club from South Africa’s Orlando Pirates.

Yassar kick-started his football journey at Nateete based Super Cubs.

He played the FUFA Big League with Nkumba University, graduated to the Uganda Premier League as he was signed by Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU).

URA Football Club then secured his services from SCVU before he landed a dream move to South Africa PSL side Orlando Pirates.

For the national team, Mugerwa is capped 7 times since 2014.

He featured at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament hosted by South Africa in 2014.